Aspirants aiming at UPSC 2018 are all set to appear in the very first stage of Civil Services Exam, i.e., Preliminary exam. In order to give an edge to their preparation for Civil Services Preliminary exam, scheduled for June 3rd 2018, Chanakya IAS Academy announces an exclusive workshop scheduled to be held on January 18th 2018 at Chanakya IAS Academy, North Delhi Centre, (1596, Outram Lines, Kingsway Camp). The workshop will begin at 3pm and will continue until 5pm. The entry to the seminar is free of cost and is open for all the IAS aspirants.

Preliminary phase is the first and very crucial stage of Civil Services Examination, as this stage decides the further course of actions for the candidates towards a glorious career in Civil Services. This Seminar aims at empowering students with Prelims specific insights, such as syllabus, examination pattern, important topics to be covered, coverage of both static and dynamic part of Prelims syllabus, probable questions, subject wise preparation strategy and other important information. Candidates will also be encouraged to actively participate and bring forward their doubts or queries which will be answered by the experts.

Prelims, being qualifying in nature, intends to assess the aptitude of the candidate through questions based on comprehension reading, reasoning, analytical and decision making. Therefore, loads of story discussions, case studies will also be a part of the session, to make students brainstorm, enhance decision making skills and start thinking like an administrator. Students through this seminar will also learn the art of making an intelligent guess while solving the objective type questions in preliminary exam. Experts will also discuss the importance of current affairs and will suggest the right sources to effectively cover the current affairs part.

When spoke about the seminar, Chanakya IAS Academy’s spokesperson said, To select the candidates for Civil Services, UPSC does not only look for the candidate who is knowledgeable, but also an administrator who upholds the highest standards of integrity, sovereignty and commitment which must be reflected in his answers. Therefore, we, at Chanakya IAS Academy not only focus on helping students develop right knowledge base, but with these frequent workshops or seminars, we aim to make our students develop the right personality traits and the right thought process which is equally important to frame the answers well in mains and to understand the questions in Prelims and select the right answer with logical reasoning and right though process. Students can register for the workshop by giving us a call at 9599189564 | 8448592065.