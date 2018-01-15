Center for Hospice Care welcomes referrals from physicians and oncologists. The hospice facility offers comprehensive services for patients, ensuring their comfort and well-being for the duration of their stay.

[South Bend, 01/15/2018] South Bend, Indiana’s Center for Hospice Care works with physicians to provide comprehensive, comfortable, and compassionate services to patients who need hospice and palliative care. The center accepts referrals from primary care physicians and oncologists whose patients are amenable to receiving at-home or inpatient care.

Making the Call for Patients

Primary care physicians often develop a close relationship with their patients and their patients’ families. This and the fact that they are the most knowledgeable about their patients’ prognosis make them the best candidates to recommend hospice care. Family members may initiate the transition, but it’s not without input from the patient’s attending physician.

Patient’s Comfort: The Priority in End-of-Life Care

The purpose of hospice care is to ensure the comfort of terminally ill patients. Facilities like Center for Hospice Care give patients access to medical equipment and professionals who may ease their physical pain or discomfort. This becomes the priority for end-of-life care.

Unfortunately, the Journal of the American Geriatric Society says most of the time, patients receive hospice care a tad too late. The latest report by the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO) says that 28.2% of hospice patients in 2015 received care for only 1-7 days. Additionally, more than half of Medicare-sponsored hospice enrollments lasted for only 30 days, at most.

Timely and Continuous Hospice Care

NHPCO’s CEO, Edo Banach, says that timely and continuous hospice care during the last months of life, not days, is best for patients. Center for Hospice Care and its affiliates are working towards this goal.

The center’s efficient admissions lines are open 24/7. It has board-certified hospice and palliative medicine physicians help determine the type of care each patient needs. If the patient chooses to undergo life-extending treatment, the center also offers palliative care to help ease the process.

About the Center for Hospice Care

The Center for Hospice Care is a non-profit, community-based organization that provides hospice and palliative care in Northern Indiana. With its 235 affiliated professionals and well-equipped facilities, it provides short-term inpatient services, independent living assistance, grief counseling, and community education.

Visit https://www.cfhcare.org/ for more information on the center’s palliative and specialty programs.