Biomethane is a naturally occurring gas produced by anaerobic digestion of organic matter like plant & animal wastes, manure, sewage sludge, and other organic matter. Thus it has emerged out as a renewable source of energy produced worldwide. Biomethane or Renewable natural gas (RNG) is a pipeline quality gas which is interchangeable with conventional gas. It can be used as a 100% substitute for, or blended with conventional gas streams for use in automobiles. The developed nations of the world are diversifying their energy demand with more renewable sources. The Climate Change Conference held in Paris is one of the major reason for the nations to include more of renewable sources and cleaner fuel options in their energy mix. Though the global biomethane market has not reached its highest peak, it does promise to show a steady rise in its growth.

GLOBAL BIOMETHANE MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Feedstock source

• Organic Household Waste

• Energy Crops

• Agricultural Waste

• Animal Manure

• Sewage Sludge

• Industrial Food Processing Waste

• Others

By Production method

• Fermentation

• Gasification

By Application

• Automotive

• Power Generation

• Others

By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Spain

o U.K.

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Brazil

o Middle East

o Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

• CNG Services Ltd.

• SGN

• Biogas Products Ltd.

• PlanET Biogas Global GmbH

• Future Biogas Ltd.

• VERBIO

• ORBITAL

• Magne Gas

• Gasrec

• Gazasia Ltd.

• Schmack Carbotech GmbH

• EnviTec Biogas AG

• SoCalGas

• JV Energen

