About Temperature Sensor

A sensor detects and triggers a response to some form of input from the physical environment. It is a device that senses a change in analog information like a variation in light and pressure in the environment in which it is placed, converts it into an electric signal/pulse, and sends it to other subsystems based on its specific use. An input to be detected could be in any form, including light, heat, motion, moisture, and pressure. It may be an environmental phenomenon as well.

Technavios analysts forecast the global temperature sensor market to grow at a CAGR of 11.54% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global temperature sensor market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Temperature Sensor Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Honeywell International

Microchip Technology

NXP Semiconductors

Panasonic

Other prominent vendors

ABB

Analog Devices

Emerson

Maxim Integrated

Siemens

Market driver

Regulatory framework associated with the automotive segment

Market challenge

Constant reduction in the price

Market trend

Increasing demand for DTS

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Global temperature sensor market by application 2016-2021 Market size & forecast

Comparison by application

Global temperature sensor market by oil and gas 2016-2021 Market size & forecast

Global temperature sensor market by automotive 2016-2021 Market size & forecast

Global temperature sensor market by food and beverage 2016-2021 Market size & forecast

Global temperature sensor market by HVAC 2016-2021 market size & forecast

Global temperature sensor market by consumer electronics 2016-2021 Market size & forecast

Global temperature sensor market by others 2016-2021 Market size & forecast

PART 07: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation of global temperature sensor market 2016-2021

Regional comparison

Americas Market size & forecast

