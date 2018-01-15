According to a recently published report by Fact.MR, global integration & orchestration middleware market is slated to reflect a splendid rise over the forecast period, 2017 to 2026. Primarily propelled by surging demand for API management, rapid growth of digital transformation, and rapid adoption of cloud computing, the market will also be influenced by several other technological trends. Revenues from integration & orchestration middleware sales globally are estimated to reach approximately US$ 19,000 Mn by 2026-end.

Request For Sample Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=384

Enterprise Managers Leveraging Opportunities that Emerged with Business Automation Software

Solutions for integration & orchestration middleware are likely to gain momentum with increasing innovation in internet of things (IoT), and growing demand for digitization. The evolution in the application programming interface (API), along with a relatively faster fundamental inclination toward cloud-based middleware will further flourish the market expansion. In a bid to remain competitive within the marketplace, enterprise managers are focusing on leveraging opportunities that emerged with the business automation middleware. In addition, burgeoning utilization of could to offer better agility is anticipated to create new avenues for innovations in the integration & orchestration middleware in the foreseeable future.

Influential trends such as MBaaS, containerization, DevOps, and PaaS are likely to deliver a strong impetus to adoption and technological innovation in the integration & orchestration middleware. The advent of micro-services is anticipated to be among the most effective techniques used for faster creation & testing of applications, particularly amid the connected devices. However, growing popularity of consumerization is likely to enable end-users with automation and self-integration of applications. Integrated machine learning holds immense potential as a highly effective alternative technology for integration & orchestration middleware, thereby posing a threat to the market expansion.

Browse Full Report with TOC- https://www.factmr.com/report/384/integration-orchestration-middleware-market

5 Key Takeaways from Fact.MR’s Report on Integration & Orchestration Middleware Market for Forecast Period 2017-2026:

1- In terms of revenues, North America is slated to remain the leading contributor to expansion of the market, trailed by Europe and Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ). However, the market in APEJ will ride on a comparative higher CAGR than the markets in North America and Europe. Exhibiting an impressive expansion through 2026, Japan is also expected to remain financially worthwhile for the market expansion. In contrast, Middle East & Africa (MEA) will remain the least lucrative market for integration & orchestration middleware.

2- On the basis of middleware type, integration middleware will account for the largest market revenue share during the forecast period. Sales of integration middleware are projected to reflect the highest CAGR in the market during 2017 to 2026. Business to business middleware and event-driven middleware will also remain remunerative in the market, and their sales collaboratively estimated to exceed US$ 7,500 Mn in revenues by 2026-end. In addition, revenues from event-driven middleware are expected to increase a comparatively higher CAGR than those from business to business middleware through 2026.

3- Integration and orchestration middleware will continue to find the largest adoption in the BFSI sector, followed by IT & telecommunication sector. Revenues from sales in these two sectors will account for over half share of the market by 2026-end. Integration & orchestration middleware sales will register the fastest expansion in the healthcare sector through 2026.

4- On-premise deployment will continue to be dominant in the integration & orchestration middleware market, in terms of revenues. However, the market is projected to witness a paradigm shift from on-premise development to cloud-based development in the upcoming years, on the back of the latter’s enhanced performance and efficiency. Cloud-based deployment of integration & orchestration middleware will exhibit a significantly higher CAGR than that of on-premise deployment through 2026.

5- Key market participants identified by the report include OpenText Corporation, Infor, Oracle Corporation, Tibco Software Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Covisint, Axway, IBM Corporation, SPS Commerce Inc., and SWIFT.

Check Discount On This Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=D&rep_id=384

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

Fact.MR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Web: https://www.factmr.com/