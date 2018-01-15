This report studies the Two-way Radio market status and outlook of global and United States, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and United States market, and splits the Two-way Radio market by product type and applications/end industries.
The global Two-way Radio market is valued at XX million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Two-way Radio. United States plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2016 and will be xx million USD in 2022, with a CAGR of XX.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Two-way Radio in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
United States
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa
The major players in global and United States Two-way Radio market, including-
Motorola
KENWOOD
Icom
Hytera
Tait
Sepura
Yaesu
Neolink
Vertex Standard
Quansheng
Uniden
Midland
Simoco
Entel
BFDX
Kirisun
Lisheng
Abell
Weierwei
HQT.
The On the basis of product, the Two-way Radio market is primarily split into
Analog System
Digital System
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers
Public Safety
Public Utilities
Transportation
Industrial Sectors
Other
Table of Contents
1 Methodology and Data Source
1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
1.2 Data Source
2.1.1 Secondary Sources
2.1.2 Primary Sources
1.3 Disclaimer
2 Two-way Radio Market Overview
2.1 Two-way Radio Product Overview
2.2 Two-way Radio Market Segment by Type
2.2.1 Analog System
2.2.2 Digital System
2.3 Global Two-way Radio Product Segment by Type
2.3.1 Global Two-way Radio Sales (Pieces) and Growth (%) by Types (2012, 2016 and 2022)
2.3.2 Global Two-way Radio Sales (Pieces) and Market Share (%) by Types (2012-2017)
2.3.3 Global Two-way Radio Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share (%) by Types (2012-2017)
2.3.4 Global Two-way Radio Price (USD/Piece) by Type (2012-2017)
2.4 United States Two-way Radio Product Segment by Type
2.4.1 United States Two-way Radio Sales (Pieces) and Growth by Types (2012, 2016 and 2022)
2.4.2 United States Two-way Radio Sales (Pieces) and Market Share by Types (2012-2017)
2.4.3 United States Two-way Radio Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share by Types (2012-2017)
2.4.4 United States Two-way Radio Price (USD/Piece) by Type (2012-2017)
10 Global Two-way Radio Market Forecast
10.1 Global Two-way Radio Sales, Revenue Forecast (2017-2022)
10.1.1 Global Two-way Radio Sales (Pieces) and Growth Rate (%) Forecast (2017-2022)
10.1.2 Global Two-way Radio Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (%) Forecast (2017-2022)
10.2 United States Two-way Radio Market Forecast
10.1.1 United States Two-way Radio Sales (Pieces) and Growth Rate (%) Forecast (2017-2022)
10.2.2 United States Two-way Radio Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (%) Forecast (2017-2022)
10.3 Global Two-way Radio Forecast by Regions
10.3.1 North America Two-way Radio Sales (Pieces) and Revenue (Million USD) Forecast (2017-2022)
10.3.2 Europe Two-way Radio Sales (Pieces) and Revenue (Million USD) Forecast (2017-2022)
10.3.3 Asia-Pacific Two-way Radio Sales (Pieces) and Revenue (Million USD) Forecast (2017-2022)
10.3.4 South America Two-way Radio Sales (Pieces) and Revenue (Million USD) Forecast (2017-2022)
10.3.5 Middle East and Africa Two-way Radio Sales (Pieces) and Revenue (Million USD) Forecast (2017-2022)
10.4 Two-way Radio Forecast by Type
10.4.1 Global Two-way Radio Sales (Pieces) and Revenue (Million USD) Forecast by Type (2017-2022)
10.4.2 United States Two-way Radio Sales (Pieces) and Revenue (Million USD) Forecast by Type (2017-2022)
10.5 Two-way Radio Forecast by Application
10.5.1 Global Two-way Radio Sales (Pieces) Forecast by Application (2017-2022)
10.5.2 United States Two-way Radio Sales (Pieces) Forecast by Application (2017-2022)
11 Research Findings and Conclusion
