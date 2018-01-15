2-ethylhexanol is a fatty alcohol which is a colorless organic liquid that issoluble in organic solvents but poorly soluble in water. It is produced as a precursor to plasticizers. It is commonly used as a low volatility solvent in vegetable oils,petroleum derivatives, animal fats disinfectants resins and waxes among others. In addition,it can be used as an octane booster when reacted with nitric acid. Furthermore, it is used as an additive for diesel fuel to reduce emission and improve performance.

The largest market for 2-ethylhexanol is a plasticizer named dioctyl phthalate.Dioctyl phthalate is used in the manufacture polyvinyl chloride products.Other plasticizers such as dioctyl adipate and dioctyl terephthalate can be made from 2-ethylhexanol. The increasing applications of 2-ethylhexanol in adhesives,coatings and textiles are expected to drive the market in the near future.In addition, increasing demand for waterborne acrylic products is expected to boost the 2-ethylhexanol market further. However, 2-ethylhexanol causes throat irritation, blurred vision, dizziness, fatigue and gastrointestinal disorders. In addition, stringent regulations on the use of DOP on account of health hazard and environmental issues may in turn hamper the 2-Ethylhexanol market in near future.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market segment for 2-EH within the forecast period followed by Europe and North America. A possible decline is expected in the U.S. and Europe as there are stringent regulations on the use of DOP in certain applications and end users are switching to other alternatives such as 2-propylheptanol (2-PH) and citrates among others. Western Europe, the Middle East are the major exporters of 2-Ethylhexanol whereas China is the major importer.

Major industry players manufacturing 2-ethylhexanol are the Dow Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Ineos and Parchem among others.