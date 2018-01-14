Dubai, U.A.E: The increase in global demand for lighting solutions, with an emphasis on energy efficient sources, is reshaping the lighting industry, while the continued market expansion in the region puts the Middle East in the spotlight as global majors target Light Middle East 2017.

The leading trade, networking and business generating event for the lighting design and technology industry in the region, Light Middle East returns to Dubai later this year, larger and more representative than ever before. Organisers Messe Frankfurt Middle East, are expecting the show to open at least 10% larger than the previous edition in terms of both area and number of exhibitors, underlining the increasing appeal of the region to global players.

According to analysts Frost & Sullivan, the global lighting industry is at a crucial tipping point, with new technology driving innovative solutions and energy efficient lighting solutions. Solid state lighting solutions powered by LED is expected to form as much as 50% of the total global lighting market, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% till 2020 from the 2015 value of US$ 87 billion.

In the GCC, the LED lighting market was estimated to comprise about 38% of the total lighting market in 2015. It is expected to clock a CAGR of 16-17% and cross 50% of the total market by 2019-2020. Growth of the LED lighting market is largely driven by Greenfield investments in the real estate and infrastructure sectors in the Gulf Cooperation council, which is still an attractive market for the construction sector.

Ambitious plans by governments are also driving the progress towards energy efficient and integrated lighting systems, with Dubai’s retrofitting of its public lighting systems with LED lighting, expected to same about 300 gwh of energy consumption by 2030.

“The latest in innovative technology and cutting-edge developments as well as key insights into the road ahead for lighting technology and design, will all be on offer at the upcoming edition of Light Middle East, which is expected to be even more comprehensive in reach and content than before,” said Ahmed Pauwels, CEO of Messe Frankfurt Middle East. “The exhibition continues to be the premier launching platform for global players looking to engage with this promising region, as well as the most diverse sourcing destination for traders and buyers looking for the latest in lighting technology.”

Leading provider of intelligent and sustainable lighting components, Fulham sees LED lighting the way ahead. Srinivasan P.S, General Manager of Fulham said: “The LED market today is about 50% new construction and 50% retrofit. Customers are increasingly aware that LED lamps and tubes that use existing fluorescent, HID or Induction power systems are not the best way to reduce energy use. Therefore, we are seeing more and more use of complete retrofits – either via the luminiaire (which come from Fulham OEMs) or from retrofit kits that go in existing luminaires. While the market continues to grow at 20%, we see emergency lighting systems and controls are our next growth areas.”

Also returning to Light Middle East are PUK Italia Group, leading manufacturers of outdoor lighting fixtures. Simone Ferrari, Export Manager of PUK Italia said: “The Middle East market is more and more important for us, we have so many clients in the Gulf area that our business volume is increasing year after year. We will display a selection of our new items 2017, some prototypes that will enter into production in 2018 and some of our most significant products into regular production.”

Among the other key exhibitors who will be returning to Light Middle East 2017 include: 3S International (Canada), Al Zubair General Trading Establishment (UAE), Bjb (Germany), Decolight (UAE), ERCO (UAE), FIVEP (Italy), Forma Lighting (Italy), LEDS-C4 Lighting (UAE), Light Factor Enterprise (UAE), SLV Middle East (UAE) and Switch Made (UAE)

Hoping to make a big splash in the Middle East market on their debut include: Elettrico Lighting (UAE), ELT Especialidades Luminotecnicas (Spain), Opple Lighting (UAE) and TCI Middle East (UAE).

Supplier to the Kuwait Government for their street lighting components, ELT Especialidades Lunimotecnicas from Spain are hoping to capture the market’s imagination with their range of products at their Dubai debut. Export Manager, Sergio Vilalta said: “By meeting with the core market actors at Light Middle East, we’ll gain an insight into how to make it in the industry according to trends, competitors offer, buyer demands and tailor-made requests while also meeting new potential partners to identify new incoming perspectives and challenges to gain, transforming our exhibition into a successful investment.”

Also returning in Light Middle East 2017, will be the Future Zone, a showcase of innovative technology, cutting edge design and trends; Ready, Steady, Light a competition that invites manufacturers, lighting designers and students to install an exterior lighting scheme under time, budget and equipment constraints; Light.ication, which promotes lighting design through education; and the popular Light Middle East Awards gala ceremony, celebrating the region’s outstanding projects, products and lighting design.