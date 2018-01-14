wormate.io is a game about a small worm that wants to grow big. It is easily played in the browser only using the mouse or the trackpad. There are no special prerequisites to the game and it is actually an online game. Several worms are competing against each other for the domination of the play field. They have to eat the maximum amount of cakes and candies and never grow as large as to bump into each other. There are several more rules that should be kept in mind but they are too many as to list in this document.

The wormate game has been a huge hit since its launch. Some might state that it’s actual design isn’t wholly original and that there have been several games that have been borrowed from but at the end of the day the game isn’t defined by its originality but by the ability to draw in the players that want to have some fun. wormate io has been nominated on many web pages as the game of the year in what mobile games are concerned.

Browsers are powerful tools that are not yet fully explored by the developers of software and games alike. They hold a immense power that is left untapped and these games are the first step into the right direction — the direction to explore making games more accessible and interesting at the same time. Everyone of us is a gamer just as all of us are moviegoers it just depends on what movies we prefer and how we tackle this question. The wormateio hit hasn’t been here a few years ago and since its creation it has impressed people from around the globe.

GazPo is the ultimate source for the wormate.io game and everyone can play it for free there right now. There are no special prerequisites as to enjoy the game and you can already access it right now by going to the web page and just entering the data. One would be surprised that for this type of game there is no Flash required at the moment. Wormate is easily accessible without having to install the Flash technology or to have any other add ons apart from those that are already included in such browsers as Google’s Chrome.

Contact:

Company Name: Gazpo

E-mail: contact@gazpo.com

Contact Person: Robert Baker

Full Address: P.O. Box 3464, Davenport, Iowa 52808

Phone #: (712) 883-0060

Website: https://gazpo.com/