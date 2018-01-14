Limax.io is a new game that is available for computers and Android smartphones.

There are many games that are released every day on computers and mobile phones. Most of these games are not very captivating, or even original. They either copy a more successful video game and try to mime the same mechanics, or are just poorly designed. Therefore, it is hard to find a game that is truly satisfying to play. Furthermore, most of the video games are single player, and we all know that multiplayer games are more interactive and fun. While some mobile games have multiplayer features, they are just limited to a scoreboard. You cannot play concomitantly with other people. While in other games you need to find an available friend with which you can play, it can still be a nuisance to find that time when you are both free.

Limax.io is a recently released game that is available as a browser game as well as an app for Android. You are a ball of light that wonder around an area collecting various sizes static balls of light. The more you collect the bigger you become. But on the same map, there are other players that have the same goal, to become the biggest player. To destroy other players, you must make them hit your tail. When you click the mouse, your ball will move faster, while leaving a trail, and if someone else hits it, they are going to be killed, while leaving behind other small balls of light that you can connect to become even bigger. While being bigger makes you more powerful, you must know that you will move slower, and being tiny you move the fastest, therefore you can avoid any trails and tails with ease. There are different modes on Limax io: mass, kill, team, race 1vs1, rush and zomb. Each mode has the same mechanics, but you must use different strategies to win. Limaxio is a fast-paced game, and while you will lose a lot, the respawn is fast and you can try again and again to become the largest player. Although some schools may block the Limax website, there are different ways to allow you to play. Visit Gazpo website to find out more.

If you want a fun game that is available for any computer with an internet browser, then try Limax.io.

