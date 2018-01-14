Diep.io is one of the hottest online games on the market. With simple graphics and a huge following online it is one of the most played and most enjoyed by the casual gamers. Coming as a response to the toxic communities of the Tanki online and World of Tanks the game, the game has managed to capture the atmosphere and the adrenaline infused style of the games named above without overcomplicating things. With a talented team of developers behind and a devoted fan base it is taking the world of online browser games by storm, connecting thousands of people in the process.

The game is one of the simplest yet it is also one of the most addictive we have come to try. First of all, the are no difficult controls all you need to play is your keyboard and some reflexes and you are all set. The game makes you addicted because it is extremely simple and works extremely fast. All you need is to click and turn your mouse and this is just about it. The graphics of the game are self-explanatory and you do not even need a tutorial to start. The developers offer you the possibility to select the game mode you play in. You can play survival which will see you and other 3 players decimate each other or you can choose tag or something along these lines. The mods are not entirely different from each other but there are some ways they differ. The best way to find out is of course to try them yourself. All you need for that is to get on the diep io site and you are ready to go.

For those who still have not understood what the game is about here we will try to explain what can you expect. So you are something like a tank which can move in all the directions and shoot. The map you are on contains object which you should kill and also other players who have the same tasks as you do. The objects you are supposed to destroy give you experience which translates into increased damage and hit points once some milestones are reached. The number of levels is mostly infinite and we find this really cool because it gives you incentive no to stop playing diepio once you reach a certain level and you are the biggest tank on the map.

In conclusion the game is very unpredictable, killing other players can make you significantly bigger and this is why it is cool.

About company:

Deep io is one of the hottest online games on the market, with a constantly growing audience they start to challenge bigger games and are cementing their name as big competitors on the scene. The game lets you be a tank and is all about you journey to getting bigger and better.

Contact:

Company Name: Gazpo

E-mail: contact@gazpo.com

Contact Person: Robert Baker

Full Address: P.O. Box 3464, Davenport, Iowa 52808

Phone #: (712) 883-0060

Website: https://gazpo.com/