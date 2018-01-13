“The Report Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Sales Market Report 2017 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

In this report, the global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K MT), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

China

Europe

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) sales volume, Price (USD/MT), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

AGC Chemicals

Beiyuan Group

DCM Shriram

DCW

Dow

Egyptian Petrochemical

Empol

Inner Mongolia Elion

Tosoh

TPC

SP Chemicals

LG Chem

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Calcium Carbide Based

Ethylene Based

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Pipes & Fittings

Profiles

Films & Sheets

Wires & Cables

Floorings

Table of Contents

Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Sales Market Report 2017

1 Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM)

1.2 Classification of Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) by Product Category

1.2.1 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market Size (Sales) Comparison by Type (2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Calcium Carbide Based

1.2.4 Ethylene Based

1.3 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Pipes & Fittings

1.3.3 Profiles

1.3.4 Films & Sheets

1.3.5 Wires & Cables

1.3.6 Floorings

1.4 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 United States Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 China Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 Europe Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Japan Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 India Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value and Volume) of Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

1.5.2 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

2 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Competition by Players/Suppliers, Type and Application

2.1 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

2.1.1 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.1.2 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.2 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) (Volume and Value) by Type

2.2.1 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Sales and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

2.2.2 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

2.3 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Sales and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

2.3.2 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Revenue and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

2.4 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) (Volume) by Application

3 United States Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

3.1 United States Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Sales and Value (2012-2017)

3.1.1 United States Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

3.1.2 United States Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

3.1.3 United States Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)

3.2 United States Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Sales Volume and Market Share by Players

3.3 United States Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Sales Volume and Market Share by Type

3.4 United States Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Sales Volume and Market Share by Application

4 China Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

4.1 China Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Sales and Value (2012-2017)

4.1.1 China Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

4.1.2 China Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

4.1.3 China Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)

4.2 China Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Sales Volume and Market Share by Players

4.3 China Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Sales Volume and Market Share by Type

4.4 China Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Sales Volume and Market Share by Application

5 Europe Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

5.1 Europe Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Sales and Value (2012-2017)

5.1.1 Europe Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

5.1.2 Europe Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

5.1.3 Europe Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)

5.2 Europe Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Sales Volume and Market Share by Players

5.3 Europe Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Sales Volume and Market Share by Type

5.4 Europe Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Sales Volume and Market Share by Application

6 Japan Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

6.1 Japan Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Sales and Value (2012-2017)

6.1.1 Japan Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

6.1.2 Japan Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

6.1.3 Japan Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)

6.2 Japan Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Sales Volume and Market Share by Players

6.3 Japan Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Sales Volume and Market Share by Type

6.4 Japan Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Sales Volume and Market Share by Application

