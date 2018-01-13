Dubai, UAE: Already the Middle East region’s premier exhibition for the pro-AV, events and entertainment industry, Prolight + Sound Middle East 2017, is expecting to attract more than 40 exhibitors, representing close to100 brands from over eleven countries, drawn in by the exciting potential held out by the many mega events scheduled for the near future, as well as the rapidly growing events industry with its demand for the latest in professional AV equipment.

The UAE’s professional audio visual market is estimated to value $707 million by 2018, said Euromonitor International (EMI) report.

“The Middle East, with its rapid evolvement as a region that hosts a large number of mega events and international headline-grabbing shows, is a natural market for the latest professional AV services,” said Ahmed Pauwels, CEO of organisers, Messe Frankfurt Middle East. “Prolight + Sound Middle East 2017 not only features the best brands and leading suppliers but also presents trade buyers and businesses with an opportunity to benefit from the choice of products and solutions available.”

Prolight + Sound Middle East 2017 will also feature the return of Stage On!, the live demo area where visitors get an up close look and feel of the latest AV equipment from the leading brands, New this year, is the Events, Creation and Entertainment Development Forum, an interactive platform that brings together leaders from the entertainment, events and creation fields to discuss latest trends and developments in the industry.

The two-day forum will bring together leading stakeholders from the government, events, leisure, creation, entertainment and tourism industry to discuss trends and strategies in developing world class events, iconic attractions and industry partnerships that drive tourism and long-term success. Prominent speakers at the forum include: Tom Davis, Director at Theatre Project Consultants; Frederik Fayard, Founder of Concept K and UK-based lighting designer, Andy Webb.

The exhibition will feature a large number of returning exhibitors including the likes of: Founding Partner Martin Professional, Bose and Monacor.

Michael Korte, Managing Director of Monacor said: “Dubai is the perfect trading place for our activities in the Middle East and Africa, and Prolight + Sound Middle East 2017 is the right place to showcase our Monacor PA technology as well as IMG Stageline modern stage and event technology. This year, there will be a particular focus on the new DT series from Monacor. A perfectly adapted range of Audio Over IP products with Dante™ interface surrounding the main attraction: our installation speaker WALL-05DT. We provide solutions for commercial projects of various sizes, whether for hotels, office buildings, and conference centres, or sports facilities, shops, pubs and restaurants. This list shows that we are a perfect addition to the Prolight + Sound Middle East 2017, and we’re confident that there will be an increasing interest in those areas in the future.”

Meanwhile, Nittin Dargan, Regional Sales Manager of Bose was happy with the outcome of the debut event last year. “The first edition of Prolight + Sound Middle East met our expectations which is why we’re returning in 2017. The inaugural show was a good platform for us to showcase our new ShowMatch™ DeltaQ™ Array Loudspeakers and PowerShare amplifiers to the key pro audio industry members of the Middle East market. Middle East is a focus market for us. The region is also very entrepreneurial and very receptive to adopting new technologies and new marketing approaches. We’re looking forward to the exhibition this year, where we can further establish our business relationships in the fixed install and rental markets.”

Looking at making a big splash at debut are newcomers Procom Middle East. Rami Harfouch, Business Development Manager said: “As the business hub of the Middle East, Dubai is perfectly positioned to host Prolight + Sound Middle East 2017. The Prolight + Sound brand is known worldwide as the ‘must-attend’ trade show for the global entertainment industry, and we are happy to help create this tradition in our hometown. We’ll showcase our professional audio, lighting, video and rigging brand portfolio, with focus on latest technologies.”

Also impressed by the reputation of the global Prolight + Sound brand was Elie Batah, General Manager of Robe, who are also set to make their debut in the Middle East this year. “We heard good things about Prolight + Sound Middle East as a one-of-its-kind exhibition dedicated to the professional entertainment and audio visual industries, and so decided to exhibit for the first time in 2017. The Robe brand can be found on stages, concert halls and TV studios all over the world and we’re experiencing record growth with our new products, BMFL Spot and the Spider. We’re confident Prolight + Sound Middle East will give us another leg up in the fast-growing and exciting region.”

Prolight + Sound Middle East, is the fifth leg of the international network of Prolight + Sound events worldwide, which brings the latest technologies and services for the entertainment and creation industries.