Twins Pleating & Stitching Inc. ( http://twinspleating.com/ ) is pleased to offer a wide range of stitching, smocking, novelty, hand and machine pleating services for the apparel and textile industry. Covering fashion, home and interior furnishings, private projects and many others, the pleating & stitching services offered at Twins are second to none. Customers can choose from a wide range of designs with no minimum order requirements.

Twins specializes in machine & hand pleating as well as a wide range of specialized stitching that include, but are not limited to smocking and embroidery. The majority of their services require skilled labor and they assure that the work is done by none other than the best the industry has to offer. Their couture pleating is one of the major selling points and the fashion industry has nothing but appreciation for the work that is carried on here. For those who want to design a pleated dress or add a special touch to their home with a custom pleated textile, this is the place to be. The work can be done on most fabric including polyester, silks, linen and leather.

They are not just any regular pleating & stitching company, but a full-service company that can manufacture any given configuration and type of pleat or stitch. With over 40 years in the industry, the master craftsmen here are highly artistic, gifted and problem solvers. When it comes to pleating, the company specializes in a variety designs such as sunburst, broomstick, mushroom, combination, crinkle, box, knife/side etc. Chainstitch, blanket, crochet, chenille, bonaz, soutash, embroidery and decorative smocking are some of the stitching designs Twins specializes in. All designs and styles are manufactured at their Los Angeles facility. With a 24-Hour sample turnaround, the company encourages domestic production and also offers student and military discounts. With their prime focus on the design trade, the company can take up any project regardless of the size and give the fabrics a well-articulated touch.

To know more about the fabric pleating and stitching services offered here and to view the design gallery visit http://twinspleating.com/services/

About Twins Pleating & Stitching, Inc.

Twins Pleating & Stitching, Inc. http://twinspleating.com/ based in Los Angeles, California is a premier novelty company established in 1995. The company has been offering stitching and pleating services for the fashion industry, home textile and design for over 20 years. This family owned company was founded on the principals of customers and quality first and continue to uphold their core values to this day.

Twins Pleating & Stitching, Inc.

Address: 3659 Whittier Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90023

Phone: (323) 268-2955

Email: contact@twinspleating.com

Website: http://twinspleating.com/