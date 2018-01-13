Market Scenario

Robotic Vision is a technology equipped with camera hardware and computer algorithms and program to visualize objects. It can deployed for number of applications such as inspection & testing, material handling, packaging & palletizing, welding & cutting with accuracy and ensures safety, precision, quality in the manufacturing process. Robotic Vision also helps to gain efficiency in the operation and currently being deployed in most of manufacturing companies. The main factor which is driving this market is need for vision technology in the manufacturing industries and increasing quality standards. Global Robotic Vision Market has been valued at US ~$4 billion in the year 2015 which is expected to grow at US ~$9 billion by the end of forecast year with CAGR of ~12%.

Key Players

The prominent players in the market of Robotic Vision are- FANUC Corporation (Japan), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), OMRON Corporation (Japan), KUKA AG (Germany), Cognex Corporation (U.S), ABB Group (Switzerland), Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan), Keyence Corporation (Japan), SICK AG (Germany), Basler AG (Germany) among others.

Intended Audience

Robotics Industries

Automotive Industries

Manufacturing Companies

OEMs

Technology investors

Scientists, Researchers

Government as well as Independent Regulatory Authorities

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest growing market and expected to be the biggest market by the end of forecast period due to the rise in demand for industrial robots in manufacturing and automation industries in this region. Currently North America holds second position in the market due to deployment of vision guided robots in food & beverages and manufacturing industries.

The market in Europe is driven by the automotive industries. Presence of global players such as SICK AG (Germany), Basler AG (Germany) and KUKA AG (Germany) is also supporting the market.

Objective Study of Robotic Vision Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 10 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Robotic Vision

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To Analyze the Robotic Vision Market based on various factors- porters five force analysis, mega trend analysis, macroeconomic indicators etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by type, by methods, by applications and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Robotic Vision Market.

Segments

Global Robotic Vision market has been segmented on the basis of Components, Technology, Applications and Verticals. The Robotic Vision Components has been identified as- Hardware and Software. Hardware segment further consists of Cameras, Optics, Filters, Lenses and Sensors. Software segment further consists of Tracking and Image Processing. Technology segment consists of 2D and 3D. Applications segment consists of Welding, Manufacturing, Inspection & Testing Painting and Packaging & Palletizing among others whereas the Verticals have been identified as Industries, Consumer, Healthcare, Military & Defense, and Government among others.

