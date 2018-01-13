Regenerated fiber is produced by dissolving the plant fiber cellulose in chemicals and retransforming it into fiber by using the viscose method. It is also known as regenerated cellulose fiber, as it comprises cellulose such as hemp and cotton.

Regenerated Fibers Market: Drivers and Restraints

Regenerated fiber is mostly used in the automotive industry for designing automobile interiors. The automotive industry, especially in North America and Europe, continues to expand. The industry has proven to show strength in spite of challenging economic factors. This factor is anticipated to drive the regenerated fibers market during the forecast period. Regenerated fibers, however, face tough competition from synthetic fibers. Synthetic fibers are available abundantly and at a relatively low cost.

Regenerated Fibers Market: Segmentation, by Type

The regenerated fibers market can be segmented in terms of type as:

Rayon

Acetate

Cellulose

Lyocell

Rayon is made from polymers occurring naturally and hence, it is not considered a synthetic fiber but a man-made, regenerated cellulose fiber. Rayon is a manufactured fiber, in which cellulose acetate is the fiber-forming substance. Acetate is a derivative of cellulose and it is manufactured by reacting purified cellulose obtained from wood pulp with acetic anhydride and acetic acid in the presence of sulfuric acid. Rayon is also called artificial silk due to its shiny appearance that resembles silk. It is characterized majorly by unique gloss, smooth texture, and desorption and superior staining properties. Regenerated fibers are widely used, as it does not melt with heat to become soft.

Regenerated Fibers Market: Segmentation, by Application

The regenerated fibers market can be segmented in terms of application as:

Needle-punched Fabrics

Geotextiles

Automotive

Wadding

Water & Oil Filtration

Needle-punched non-woven fabrics are mostly used in winter cloth, quilt, car fabrics, sleeping bags, etc. Regenerated fibers offer strength to needle-punched fabrics. Also, regenerated fibers are less expensive compared to polypropylene or virgin polyester needle-punched fabrics. Needle-punched fibers are manufactured in several dope-dyed shades, for meeting carmakers’ expectations in terms of fabric colors. Fabrics made from regenerated polyester staple fibers are used in nearly all cars worldwide. The reason for the preferred usage is their cost-effectiveness. These fibers also offer longer life to the product. Regenerated fibers are also used in the wadding industry as a blend with a chemical bond or BICO low-melt fiber. Additionally, filtration non-woven fabrics made from regenerated fibers are used for filtration of water, air, and oil. Filtration fabrics produced from regenerated fibers are inexpensive and hygienic to use.

