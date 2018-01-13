Re-dispersible powder are white colored dried products of copolymers of olefins and unsaturated monomers. The solid particles of the powder do not agglomerate into small particles; rather they can re-disperse in water and form stable emulsions. The polymer is prepared with 40% to 60% solid content and diluted to form emulsion for different applications. The polymer is safe, easy to handle, and non-toxic. This powder is primarily employed in construction works.

The redispersible polymer market can be segmented based on manufacturing polymer, polymerization method, drying method, grade, industry, application, and geography. The monomers utilized are different types of vinyl esters and acrylic esters. These polymers are thermoplastics. A very common copolymer utilized is ethylene-vinyl acetate. The polymerization can be carried out in continuous, semi continuous, or seed pattern. Drying of the emulsion is achieved by using spray drying, reduced pressure drying, and freeze drying. A commonly employed method is spray drying. Redispersible polymers are manufactured in industrial grade, reagent grade, analytical grade, or bio-tech grade. These grades depend upon purity of final powder and manufacturing conditions such as additives, solid content, particle size distribution, spray pressure, powder size, inlet and outlet hot air temperature, crystalinity of the powder crystals, etc.

Based on industry, the redispersible polymer powders can be segmented into construction work, paint industry, cement and other putties, and insulation system etc. In the construction work, the polymer is employed for crack filling, skim coats, tile adhesives, blending with inorganic materials such as cement, gypsum, plastering, tiling and flooring, etc. The construction work segment can be further sub-segmented into commercial and residential. In terms of application, the redispersible polymer powder can be segmented into laboratory, industry, and personal work. According to need and usage in these segments, the grade and packaging of the powder varies. Different colloids and surfactants are added in the polymer to improve its quality. The size of the solid particles vary from 10 µm to 500 µm, and the size of the emulsion particles vary from 0.1 µm to 5 µm.

In terms of geography, the redispersible polymer powder market can be segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, Europe. High purity of redispersible polymers, low moisture and ash content, long shelf-life, excellent rheology, easy usage, cost effective, and green environmental protection are factors that are driving the demand for the polymer. Increasing industrial, commercial, and residential construction sites and regular maintenance and renovation works are anticipated to propel the redispersible polymer market.

Demand for the powders is rising due to the increase in tiling and flooring, sealing, plastering, mortars, and, painting works. Adulteration and development of new products are a few factors that are restraining the market. The market for redispersible polymers is likely to expand at a rapid pace in North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Renovations, rapid industrialization, and rise in infrastructural activities in developing countries are fuelling the redispersible polymer powder market in Asia Pacific. Repairs, maintenance, and renovations for aesthetic purposes are the key factors that are boosting the demand for polymers in North America and Europe. The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is witnessing expansion at a sluggish pace as compared to the market in North America and Europe due to a lack of infrastructural activities. Major players operating in the global redispersible polymer powder market include Dow Chemical Company, Ashland Inc., BASF, Wacker Chemie AG, and Vinavil S. p. A.

