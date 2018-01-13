Market Highlights

The Global Market of Offshore Supply Vessels around the world is growing rapidly. Increasing demand for automation in different energy verticals is the key factor which driving the market of offshore supply vessels. North America leads the global offshore supply vessels market. It offers benefits such as real time detection of faults in machineries, decrease the amount of defects in output as well as decrease production cost. Offshore supply vessels systems are being deployed in countries like India and China for smart grid techniques and to reduce power transmission and distribution losses. The existing supply and demand gap in the oil and gas sector has increased the need for efficient search and extraction of oil and gas. Offshore supply vessels systems are implemented to maximize oil and gas extraction. Additionally, the renewed interest in shale gas extraction has also driven the Offshore Supply Vessels Systems Market.

Asia pacific will be the largest market

Currently, Asia pacific is dominating the market such as china, Thailand and India countries having the new opportunities for Oil & gas industry. Rapid advancement in process automation and large investments in energy verticals such as oil & gas are driving the growth of Asia pacific. Moreover, Major offshore operators present are expected to play dominant role in market growth over the forecast period. Growing number of deep water discoveries in this region are estimated to drive subsea drilling and transport activities in the region and driving the market of offshore supply vessels.

Key Players

The major player operating in the market of Global Offshore supply vessels are

• Rem Maritime As,

• Bass Marine Pty Ltd.

• Harvey Gulf,

• Bourbon SA,

• Tidewater,

• ExxonMobil,

• Island Offshore Management,

• Havila Shipping ASA,

• Intermarine LLC

Market Research Future Analysis:

Market Research Future analysis show that the global market of offshore supply vessels market is estimated to grow at US $XX billion by the end of year 2022.

The demand for offshore supply vessels in the Asia Pacific region is expected to rise the demand for growing exploration activities in Southeast Asia. Moreover, Australia, Malaysia, and China are likely to emerge as leading consumers of offshore supply vessels. The market is also expected to gain from the rising investments in oil and gas activities. Asia pacific is leading the market of offshore supply vessels due to equipped with increased cargo capacity and enhanced crew amenities and automation system. Whereas, North America stood second in the offshore supply vessels. North America is one of the most explored and oldest regions for oil. The demand for oil and application of enhanced oil recovery techniques are the major drivers for the offshore support vessels market. The global offshore supply vessels is expected to grow at CAGR of XX% between years 2016 to 2022.

List Of Tables

Table 1 Global Offshore Supply Vessels Market, By Type

Table 2 Global Offshore Supply Vessels Market, By Depth

Table 3 Global Offshore Supply Vessels Market, By Regions

Table 4 North America Offshore Supply Vessels Market, By Country

Table 5 North America Offshore Supply Vessels Market, By Type

Table 6 North America Offshore Supply Vessels Market, By Depth

Table 7 U.S. Offshore Supply Vessels Market, By Type

Table 8 U.S. Offshore Supply Vessels Market, By Depth

Table 9 Canada Offshore Supply Vessels Market, By Type

Table 10 Canada Offshore Supply Vessels Market, By Depth

Continue…………

