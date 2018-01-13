New Zealand’s number 1 online incontinence product specialists have recently launched a new site dedicated to promoting independent living. Continence Care are a company who are passionate about helping people to live happily, comfortably, and independently with their range of continence care products. The company promote independent living with their discreet delivery and unmarked boxes using USPs. You’ll never have to worry about people knowing what you’ve ordered when you choose to order from Continence Care.

Products Offered By Continence Care

Continence Care offer a plethora of products to suit a number of continence issues:

– Disposable incontinence – large pads, ultra thin pads, pull up styles, and more.

– Wipes, gloves, and accessories – hygiene wipes, advance clear vinyl gloves, advance 3-in-1 cleansing milk, and more.

– Washable incontinence – bed pads with side tucks for single, double, and queen sized beds.

You can see the extensive range available on the Continence Care Website.

Fast And Discreet Delivery With Continence Care

Continence Care ensure all customers receive prompt and discreet delivery for all orders, with free delivery on orders over $100. An order will be delivered in 1-3 working days, but rural areas could take longer. Plain packaging is always used – so there’s no need to worry about nosy neighbors, curious in-laws, or anybody else who might snoop.

There’s the option to choose ‘auto ship’ to save money on your order, which is beneficial if you know you’ll be making repeat orders at continence care. You can save time, money, and stress by choosing this option, and never run out again with reliable and discreet delivery guaranteed.

With Auto-Ship you can choose to have your product discreetly packaged and delivered to you; weekly, fortnightly, monthly or every 3 months depending on how often you will need your items.

It’s easy to cancel your autoship order at any time, so you are not entering into a contract at any point and don’t need to worry.

Continence Care want all of their customers to have total peace of mind when using their service.

If you have any questions regarding Continence Care products and the service, don’t hesitate to get in touch. You can find the FAQ page on site, or you can use the information below. Continence Care are always happy to help and will get back in touch ASAP.

Contact:

Tim Redmond

Company: Continence Care

Address: Auckland, New Zealand

Telephone: + 64 6 843 9627

Email: tim@spq.co.nz

Website: http://www.incontinencecare.co.nz/