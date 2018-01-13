Market Scenario:

Nematicides are popular pesticide among the farmers which primarily includes biological or chemical compounds that restricts the nematode infection in the agricultural produce. Nematicides are widely used in the agricultural segment for the crop protection. Chemical nematicide is most common among the crop cultivators. A number of commercial chemical nematicides are available in the market such as organophosphates, carbamates, and fumigants.

The nematicides market is expected to be driven by various factors such as climate change has increased the pest lifecycle which is considered to be one of the significant factors for the rising growth of the global nematicides market both in the developed and developing countries. Increasing population and rising demand for crops is driving the growth of the market. Factors such as increased crop production along with food security and crop-damage caused by the nematodes has surged the demand for nematicides at a global level. Moreover, rising demand for bio-nematices for crop-protection from the nematodes is projected to drive the growth of the nematicides market over the forecast period 2017-2023.

Furthermore, growing demand for organic fruits & vegetables and their awareness towards health are boosting the growth of the nematicides market. Additionally, high acceptance of integrated pest management (IPM) by the crop cultivator’s is adding fuel to the growth of the nematicides market. However, toxicity caused due the consumption of nematicides may hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global nematicides market: BASF SE (Germany), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Monsanto Company (U.S.), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Bayer CropScience AG (Germany), FMC Corporation (U.S.), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha, Ltd. (Japan), Valent U.S.A. Corporation (U.S.), Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Israel)

Key Findings:

Bio-nematicides have a massive opportunity in the pesticide industry

High demand for organic food products has surged the global market of bio-nematicides

Bayer CropScience has launched nematicide “Velum Prime” in the Malawi market to help farmers from combating destructive plant parasites

Market Segments:

The global nematicides market is segmented into type, application, and form.

On the basis of the type, it is segmented into organophosphates, carbamates, fumigants, bio-nematicides, and others.

On the basis of the form, it is segmented into powder, liquid, and others. The liquid form segment is dominating market owing to its easy to use nature.

On the basis of the application, the nematicides market is segmented into fruits and vegetables, cereals & pulses, oilseeds & grains, and others. Among all the applications, fruits and vegetables segment is dominating the market owing to increasing health awareness regarding organic fruits & vegetables in the population.

Regional Analysis:

The global nematicides market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). The North American region is dominating the market followed by Europe. The U.S. has been accounted for the higher use of nematicides in order to protect fruits and vegetables from diseases owing to increasing awareness about the benefits of using nematicides.

Moreover, increasing consumer awareness and growing demand for organic fruits, vegetables, and cereals and pulses has uplifted the nematicides market in the European countries such as Germany, France, and the U.K, which is likely to boost the growth of the nematicides market during the review period. Additionally, approval for the use of nematicides on commercial products by the regulatory authorities is projected to raise the growth of the nematicides market.