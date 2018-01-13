US – 6th January 2018 – Mark Cushway has used over 30 years of experience to grow businesses worldwide through the development of exceptional products that benefit both individuals and organizations. During his career, he has built successful companies worth millions and continues doing that today.

The website contains a motivational article about Mark and about his business, as well as a short biography. There is emphasized also the charities he has launched and what determined him to do that. On the same page, there is a link to Mark’s profile on LinkedIn and the link to his own website, in order to connect with him for a future business or just to read something more about him.

Mark Cushway has had the vision and commitment to create strong businesses across the leisure, hotel, restaurant, lifestyle and media sectors. As everyone knows, when you decide to build any business you are taking a huge risk. Mark Cushway has the ability to motivate and inspire you to share in his vision and ultimately participate in the success. The ability to understand and recognize your own strengths and weaknesses is one of Mark Cushway’s key skills. He has gathered this capacity and some others and now he regularly speaks at conferences and events advising and inspiring future entrepreneurs on how to build sustainable businesses that actually make a difference. As a motivational speaker, he shares his story of entrepreneurship, philanthropy, and personal challenges to inspire others to achieve their personal and professional goals.

About Mark Cushway:

Mark Cushway has dedicated his life to help other people that have a business idea but don’t know nothing in entrepreneurship. He does this with passion, which means he is the best in this field and you will not find anyone better. In addition, he is a motivational speaker, being invited to many conferences and events to share his experiences and personal achievements. As a philanthropist, he is dedicated to many charitable causes. He launched Care After Cancer in 2017, a charity on a mission to help cancer survivors to develop the mental strength to embrace life once their medical treatment and support ends, as he successfully battled himself with Leukemia. If you are interested is some of his works, then you can read on his website his blog articles. Do not hesitate to use this great chance to explore the best of his world.

Contact:

Company Name: The Inspired Group

Website: http://markcushway.tk/