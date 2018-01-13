FIRST EVER INDIAN FILM FESTIVAL IN MIZORAM

AIZAWL, January 10, 2018: Film festivals have become a widespread phenomenon across the globe over the last fifty years as major events that go on to establish the reputation of the cities in which they are organised. The First ever Indian Film Festival Mizoram will be organised in Aizawl in January 2018. A Curtain Raiser Press Conference was organised to officially announce the first ever Indian Film Festival in Mizoram to be organised in Aizawl from 23rd – 25th January 2018.

The INDIAN FILM FESTIVAL MIZORAM is being jointly organised by the Government of Mizoram and Innovations India Advertising & Events Pvt. Ltd. who are the official state partners of Mizoram for the overall development of Mizoram. The Festival is being organised as part of the SWACHH BHARAT ABHIYAAN and shall see the presence of a number of acclaimed film makers from across India and the world. The festival will showcase 5 path breaking films in different Indian Languages and is proudly curated by Captain Rahul Bali who has been conducting Indian Film Festivals Worldwide.

The mega event which is the first of its kind in Mizoram shall be inaugurated by the Hon’ble Chief Minister Sh. Lal Thanhawla on 23rd January 2018 at Vanapa Hall, Aizawl and shall be attended by dignitaries & Luminaries from across India and the world.

The INDIAN FILM FESTIVAL MIZORAM is an endeavour to promote Mizoram as a preferred destination for both business and leisure as the festival would be promoted throughout the country catapulting Mizoram into limelight. The Festival will feature some of the finest Indian movies from different film industries across India. Indian cinema is known for its vibrancy and colour that depicts great virtues like love, bonding and various human emotions on a larger than life canvas through songs, dance and music. The iconic brand of Indian cinema that aims at spreading sheer happiness will be on display. The audience in Mizoram will have an opportunity to see some great works of creative brilliance by master Indian film makers and these film makers will get to see the beautiful mountains and landscapes of Mizoram which will go a long way in creating bonds of relations between the film makers and Mizoram.

Some of the leading film makers from India and Abroad have been invited by Innovations India to attend the festival that is sure to become a great platform for the new generation of film makers who are always seeking to reach out to new and fresh locations to make films.

The INDIAN FILM FESTIVAL MIZORAM will also promote the cleanest small town in Mizoram – BIATE as a destination that has conformed to the SWACHH BHARAT ABHIYAAN in an exemplary manner. A short film making competition has been announced on this subject and the winners are going to be awarded at the festival with cash prizes worth Rs.1 Lac and certificates of Appreciation by the State Government.

The Press Conference was attended by Hon’ble Minister for Urban Development & Poverty Alleviation Pu. Zodintluanga, The Secretary Planning & Programme Implementation Dr. C. Vanlalramsanga and the Managing Director of Innovations India & Curator of IFF Mizoram Captain Rahul Bali who addressed the press to give them an insight into the Indian Film Festival that is sure to generate euphoria about Mizoram across the world.

The Minister for Urban Development & Poverty Alleviation Pu. Zodintluanga said,” The first ever Indian Film Festival in Mizoram is sure to create a buzz about Mizoram and shall act as a brilliant platform for the Indian as well as the International film makers who are interested in reaching out to a crossover audience in Mizoram thereby bringing in a lot of visibility and publicity for the state. Also the Indian Film Festival Mizoram would offer excellent opportunities to the relatively young Mizo Film Industry to interact and learn newer techniques of film making from some of the best film makers of the world.”

The Minister also thanked and hailed the efforts of the curator of IFF Mizoram, Captain Rahul Bali and the entire team at Innovations India for conceptualising and curating this mega first ever Indian Film Festival in Mizoram and getting some of the most prolific film makers from across the globe to visit Mizoram via this festival.

Speaking on the occasion The MD Innovations India & Curator of IFF Mizoram Captain Rahul Bali said, “It’s a matter of great pride and honour for me and my entire team at Innovations India to curate the first ever Indian Film Festival Mizoram. Mizoram is a beautiful state that has largely remained unexplored till now as far as the world of Films and cinema is concerned and in fact Mizoram has a lot to offer to the Film makers. Initiatives like the Indian Film Festival Mizoram will surely place Mizoram in the list of desired destinations for film makers and boost the image of the state in the most desired manner. We are thankful to the state Government of Mizoram who have agreed to make the Indian Film Festival Mizoram an annual event which shall feature a rich mix of programs designed to build and support the growing interest of the Indian film industry in Mizoram that shall go a long way in achieving our goal of making Mizoram a preferred destination for both leisure and business. “

“As the state partners of Mizoram, we look forward to introducing the Magnetic Mizoram to the world & seek to develop a lot of synergies for the overall growth of the state and IFF Mizoram is just the beginning. We have a lot of very interactive and huge events planned to be organised in Mizoram in the near future” said Captain Rahul Bali.