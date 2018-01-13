Global Electron Beam Welding Machine Market Research and Analysis, 2015-2022

Global EBW Machine Market, Electron Beam Welding Machine, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2015-2022

GLOBAL ELECTRON BEAM WELDING MACHINE (EBW) MARKET INSIGHTS:

Global EBW Machine Market is growing impressively with a CAGR 7.6% during 2016-2022. The welding quality, accuracy, and efficiency are major advantages of EBW Machine Market. Automobile and Aerospace are leading end-use market of Electron beam welding machinery. The requirement of machinery parts with great precision and quality tools from various industries are driving the market. A large number of welding need can be fulfilled by EBW for example 1 mm to 300 mm thick sheet can be welded also it can weld very narrow joints with great precision. Minimum distortion & shrinkage is an added advantage of EBW. Innovations and technological developments in EBW machine and components are driving the market.

North America is the largest market for the EBW machines however, APAC is the fastest growing market for EBW machine and technologies. Emerging economies such as China, India, Korea and Taiwan are expected to contribute significantly to the growth of EBW machine market. The EBW machine manufacturing market is mainly dominated by the US, Germany, Japan and China. A large number of EBW machine manufacturers are based in the US. Innovation and new product development are key strategy of these manufacturers. As manufacturing capital of the world, China is emerging as a leading EBW market at global level. China is the largest producer of motor vehicles as well as electronic equipment. Automobile and Manufacturing industry in China are the key end user of EBW machines.

The competitive landscape includes key strategies of leading players, recent developments, and key company analysis. Companies profiled in the report are AGS-TECH Inc., Arcam AB, Cambridge Vacuum Engineering, EBTEC Corporation, Electron Beam Engineering, Inc., Elektroweld Automations India Pvt Ltd, Energy Sciences Inc, Global Beam Technologies AG, Gullco International, Inc., K&D Company, Mitsubishi Electric corporation, PTR-Precision Technologies, Inc., Sciaky, Inc., TETA, The Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), ULVAC Inc and Wasik Associates Inc.

THE REPORT COVERS:

• Comprehensive research methodology of Electron Beam Welding machine market

• In-depth analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global Electron Beam Welding machine market

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global Electron Beam Welding machine market

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players

