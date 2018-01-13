Aircraft Engine Gearbox market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue million USD, market share and growth rate of Aircraft Engine Gearbox in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 forecast, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Aircraft Engine Gearbox market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue value and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Aero Gearbox International

Aero Gear

Avion

CEF Industries

Liebherr

Northstar Aerospace

PBS Velka Bites

Safran

SKF

Triumph

United Technologies

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Reduction Gearbox RGB

Accessory Gearbox AGB

Actuation Gearbox

Tail Rotor Gearbox

APUGearbox

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption sales, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Civil Aircraft

Military Aircraft

