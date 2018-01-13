[Alexandria,01/13/2018] – Studies suggest that design affects a website’s traffic and bounce rate. EVM Digital provides website design and SEO services that help clients attract the right visitors, as well as convert these leads to sales.

Website Design, SEO, Key to Increasing Traffic

According to a study commissioned by EveQuant and first published on FastCompany, the design of a website dictates its ability to attract visitors, as well as its bounce rate (the percentage of visitors who leave the website without any activity.)

The study, which examined 300 e-commerce websites, determined that people tend to “bounce” from websites that are cluttered as opposed to clean, minimalist ones. The study also looked into the other reasons that are likely to drive visitors away and determined that some of these included the website’s load time, obstructive ads, among others.

Optimizing websites so they load quickly on various platforms, and creating clean designs that allow users to see quickly the information they need are some of the ways to attract visitors and the decrease bounce rate.

Web Design and SEO Services for SMBs

EVM Digital, a trusted digital marketing company, based in Alexandria, offers top-class website design services. The company has a team of talented web design professionals who can build striking, easy to navigate websites that attract potential clients for small-to-medium sized business. The team aims to come up with designs that reflect the brand’s identity as well as attract quality leads and consequently, improve sales.

The company also offers search engine optimization (SEO) services that, on top of quality web design, help position companies on the first pages of search engine results. As a value-added service, the company’s experts also offer guidance in converting site traffic.

About EVM Digital

EVM Digital has been helping small and medium-sized businesses reach their marketing goals since 2011. They deliver quality online marketing solutions that help brands achieve greater visibility and reach on the internet. They serve clients in Alexandria, Minneapolis, and the nearby areas, and some of the services they offer include Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media Marketing, Local Marketing, Pay Per Click Marketing, Web Design, Online Reputation Management, and Website Audits.

Get the full details here: www.evmdigital.com.