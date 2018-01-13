Vertix.io is one of the best .io games of 2017 and is shaping up to be a top .io game for 2018. If you’re looking for a game, that will captivate you for a long time, vertix io is the perfect one. It is browser based, which allows you to play anywhere with an internet connection. It’s very important to notice, that the game play is simple, but it has features of one of the most popular game franchises of all time. That is why, vertix.io is considered to be a platform that offers to you a varied game play that will keep you playing over and over.

The website of vertix io has a lot of helpful information about this game. For example, the description of game modes. That is how you’ll find out which features has every mode. One more advantage is that the strategy of this game is explained very detailed for the amateurs of vertix.io. With these advices, your chances to dominate in this game are growing greatly faster. A last feature of the website, they propose online customer support and you will never get wrong with their services.

Vertix.io has a lot of advantages among other similar online games. First of all, there is no need to download additional content to your computer, that sometimes is very uncomfortable and annoying. Moreover, you can play this game in different game modes, so you will discover it little by little. In such a way, you will never become bored. The other advantage of this game is the design. While playing, you’ll notice the colorful style, that brings you pleasure. In any moment you can change the clothes of your character, which also comes with unique weapons and abilities. These can help you, in dependence what game mode you are currently playing.

About Vertix.io:

