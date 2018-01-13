Market Highlights:

The key factors driving the growth are growing air passenger traffic, investments on airport modernization and up gradation, and increased demand for passenger and aircraft safety. The increasing development of smart airports and new terminals are some major factors that boost the global market for Commercial Airport Lighting. Over the years, there have been increasing investments on airport infrastructure, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region. Moreover, a number of smart initiatives are being introduced at the airports, which is expected to augment the aviation industry, as a whole. With the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and Airports Council International (ACI) focusing on ensuring minimal inconvenience to pilots and facilitate optimized airport operations, the Commercial Airport Lighting are expected to be subjected to rapid technological developments. Developments of new airports, adds up a significant growth prospectus.

Moreover, the growing demand for air travel and the increasing air traffic are expected to propel the demand for the market. The manufacturers are increasingly focusing on the development and provision of efficient Commercial Airport Lighting systems, as the improvement of the existing Commercial Airport Lighting can simultaneously support the performance and efficiency of an airport.

Despite the rapid growth of the market, the high cost associated with Commercial Airport Lighting pose challenges to the market growth. Besides their high installation costs, they require regular maintenance and upgrade. This becomes challenging for the new players in the market, and result in only a handful of developers of the airport baggage screening systems. However, Passenger safety being a priority; governments without budging with the hurdles coming in the ways offer hefty funding to the Commercial Airport Lighting projects.

Major Key Players

Abacus Lighting,

atg airports limited,

Honeywell,

Siemens AG,

vosla Gmbh,

ADB Airfield Solutions,

Avlite Systems,

Carmanah Technologies Corp.,

Crouse-Hinds,

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News

1st December 2017 – St. Tammany Parish government announced that the St. Tammany Regional Airport will get a lighting upgrade with nearly $900,000 in state and federal grant money. The federal government is putting up $798,000 and the state will contribute $88,667. The lighting work will include a new power generator, as well the installation of runway and taxiway edge lighting at the facility near Abita Springs. The $886,667 in combined funding is coming from the state Department of Transportation and Development Aviation Group and the Federal Aviation Administration.

November 2017 – Dum Dum Airport (Calcutta, India) announced that it is set to switch on advanced instrument landing system to get ready to beat the fog this winter with its new Category III-B Instrument Landing System that enables a pilot to land an aircraft safely in low visibility up to 50 metres. Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) completed the final round of clearance for CAT III-B ILS to be switched on. The number of lights on the centreline of the primary runway has been doubled as part of the upgrade from CAT-II to III-B. In the existing system, the lower visibility limit for a safe landing is 350 metres.

27 November 2017 – The N.C. Department of Transportation, UK approved $4.7 million worth of improvements to 11 airports across the state. The prioritized needs include lighting and navigational equipment – necessary both to lure corporate jets and to maintain a safe airport. Statesville Regional received $12,045, for example, for taxiway lighting, runway end identifier lights and other improvements. Laurinburg-Maxton was earmarked for $275,00 to replace its instrument landing system localizer.

November 2017 – Hong Kong International Airport completed the renovation work using the world’s first automated system to conduct scanning and inspection of airfield ground lighting (AGL), which has helped HKIA to win the International Airport Review inaugural Airside Operations Award. Innovative airfield ground lighting technology helps HKIA reduce costs and improve efficiency.

Commercial Airport Lighting Market – Segments

For the Better understanding of this report the Global Commercial Airport Lighting Market has been segmented in to 2 key dynamics.

Segmentation By Application : Comprises Airside Lighting, Terminal Lighting, and Landside Lighting.

Segmentation By Regions : Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Commercial Airport Lighting Market – Regional and Country Analysis

As per the MRFR analysis, the EMEA region will continue its dominance in the forecast period to reach astronomical amounts, to grow at a CAGR of 8%. Whereas, APAC will significantly grow at a CAGR of 12% and Americas will grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period.

