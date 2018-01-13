13, January 2018: Astrology has fascinated and intrigued many people over the years. Mastering it requires years of practice in its various branches. One of the most popular and the easiest parameter for classifying people is their zodiac sign which is simply based on a person’s date of birth.

Each person is unique. Their uniqueness comes from a combination of various planetary positions at the time of birth. A person’s zodiac sign is one important aspect which is useful while determining one’s personality.

TanujLalchandani’s new book, “Treasure Trove of Zodiacs” strives to delve into the personality of each zodiac sign and identify their defining traits. It further explores the personality of men and women of each zodiac. This colourful journey of 176 pages, will truly engross the readers. Not only would you read your own zodiac but would also be tempted to go through your family members’ signs.

The writing is simple with no astrological lingo. The best part about the book is that apart from a generic description, it also provides a separate detailed personality analysis of men as well as women belonging to each sign. It discusses matters related to the heart, money, health, career and parenthood with an easy and understandable approach.

About the Author:

TanujLalchandani is a Delhi (India) based astrologer, palmist and spiritual healer. An ardent devotee of Lord Shiva and Goddess Durga, he is a firm believer in the fact that destruction paves way for a new beginning. After every bad event, we need to pick the pieces and start afresh. To quench his insatiable thirst for knowledge and spirituality, he started reading the Shiv Mahapurana at the age of 14 and has read it 16 times till date.

Tanuj’s work is to help people understand the intricacies of their life and find solutions to their problems. Astrology provides guidance. It can’t alter the path of life but may lessen the negative impacts of the problems that life has in store for you.

At the age of 22, God blessed him with an opportunity to start Shri Tatkaleshwar Gauri MahadevMandir in Tonk, Rajasthan. The temple has now expanded to include TriveniNavgraha Shani Dham. Next, he wishes to start an ambulance service to connect small villages to the city hospitals.

He has a dedicated clientele in India, US, UK, China. He wishes to serve them to the best of his abilities. His remedies are extremely easy and simple to follow.

His first book “Treasure Trove of Zodiacs” has been released and available at leading bookstores as well as online. His second book, “Spiritual Karma” would be out soon.

