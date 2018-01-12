Waterborne adhesives or water-based adhesives are mainly compounded with water as a diluent rather than volatile organic solvent and also they can be considered as low VOC adhesives. Further, they are considered as an environmental-friendly as well as economical alternative to solvent-based adhesives. Waterborne adhesives are mainly designed to deliver an effective combination of fast, heat resistant bonding, high ultimate strength and repositionability.

Water based adhesives are produced from both natural as well as synthetic polymers. Soluble synthetic polymers such as methyl cellulose, cellulose ethers, carboxy methylcellulose etc. Natural polymers such as proteins, starch, and casein are also used. Various polymers are utilized in the formulation of water-based adhesives which include acrylic, vinyl acetate-ethylene (VAE), polyvinyl acetate (PVAC) etc. These waterborne adhesives find applications in various end-use markets such as packaging, construction, PSA labels, and Carpet backing. Waterborne adhesives can be supplied in the solution as well as dry powder form.

Global Waterborne Adhesives Market: Dynamics

Governmental regulations limiting the VOC emissions are supporting the demand for the waterborne products. Various organizations such as the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), California Air Resources Board (CARB), work in a direction to set restrictive limits on the Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) content in the coatings and adhesive products. Thus, in turn the demand for the solvent-based adhesives will decline and hence driving the growth of the global waterborne adhesive market over the forecast period.

However, the formulation of the waterborne adhesives is very complex as compared to that of solvent-based adhesives. Thus, in turn is expected to hinder the growth of the global waterborne adhesives market in the near future.

Introduction of bio-based waterborne adhesives and advancements in the production process are expected to provide key growth opportunities in the global waterborne adhesives market over the forecast period.

Growing preference for technologically advanced and environmental-friendly products in the various end-use industries such a waterborne adhesives as they provide advantages over the conventional solvent-based adhesives with regards to VOC emissions. Moreover, these adhesives offers high performance in term of efficiency and durability over the existing products. These is one of the key trends identified in the global waterborne adhesives market.

Global Waterborne Adhesives Market: Regional Outlook

Considering regions, the global waterborne adhesives market is anticipated to be dominate by Asia Pacific region. Increasing demand from the automotive and building and construction industry supported by increasing disposable income of middle class families is one of the major factor boosting the demand for the waterborne adhesives in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the major producers of the waterborne adhesives due to the easy availability of raw materials and lower production cost in the China and India. North America, and Europe are anticipated to be followed by Asia Pacific in terms of waterborne adhesives consumption in the near future. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to grow at slow rate over the forecast period.

Global Waterborne Adhesives Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global Waterborne Adhesives market include Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, BASF SE, SIKA AG, Eastman Chemical Company, H.B. Fuller Company, 3M, Evonik Industries AG, Royal Adhesives & Sealants, Ashland, Power Adhesives Ltd., Bostik, Inc., Dymax Corporation, and others.