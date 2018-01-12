Urostomy is a surgical procedure in which the surgeon took the two end parts of both ureters that originating from the kidney throughout the stomach wall to exit urine. During the procedure, two finale parts of the ureter are cut and diverted toward the stomach wall to make a stoma or hole. A urostomy bag or small pouch is then attached over the hole or stoma to collect urine that would have otherwise passed through the urinary bladder. Urostomy is performed to treat numerous disorders of the urinary tract such as bladder cancer, neurogenic bladder disease, and chronic inflammatory bladder conditions. Provisional urostomy is performed to divert urine from an injured or ailing point of the bladder, for healing. Permanent urostomy is performed when there is a need to permanently remove the bladder. Permanent urostomy is primarily recommended in case of bladder cancer.

Based on product, the global urostomy bags market can be bifurcated into urostomy drainage bags and urostomy care accessories. The urostomy drainage bags segment can be sub-classified into one-piece bags and two-piece bags. The one-piece bags sub-segment is likely to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period, due to adhesive flange property of one-piece bags, which makes these bags easy to handle and comfortable for any kind of skin. Based on distribution channel, the global urostomy bags market can be segmented into hospital pharmacies, online stores, and retail pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment is likely to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, as urostomy is primarily carried out in hospitals. The rising need for stoma care is a key driver for the urostomy bags market. Rise in the prevalence of bladder cancer is another factor fueling the market. Increase in the prevalence of urinary tract infection across the globe, especially among people aged 60 years and above, has raised the usage of urostomy drainage bags and accessories. Several companies are coming up with urostomy bags with advanced technologies such as one-piece pouching systems and two-piece pouching systems. However, medical risks pertaining to the usage of urostomy bags such as skin irritation are likely to hamper the market in the next few years.

In terms of region, the global urostomy bags market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global market. The region is projected to hold a significant share of the global market during the forecast period, due to increasing prevalence of bladder cancer, spina bifida, bladder malfunction etc. in the region. According to the National Cancer Institute, around 696,440 people were living with bladder cancer in the U.S. in 2014 and the number has been increasing. Rising need for surgeries, increasing adoption of different types of drainage bags for advanced health care, and rising awareness regarding treatment of urinary diseases are factors that boost the urostomy bags market in Europe. Increase in geriatric population, surge in the number of smokers, and rise in the incidence of bladder cancer in Asia Pacific are likely to propel the urostomy bags market in the region during the forecast period. Advancements in surgeries, increase in per capita income, and rise in the incidence of urinary tract infections are likely to augment the market for urostomy bags in Middle East & Africa during the forecast period.

Major players operating in the global urostomy bags market are Marlen Manufacturing, Alcare, CliniMed, Cymed Ostomy, Flexicare Medical, Genairex, Hill-Rom Holdings, NB Products, Torbot Group, B. Braun, Coloplast, and ConvaTec.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

