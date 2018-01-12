With the tiny house trend taking hold in Australia, Triline Quality Door Systems aims to help homeowners make the most of small living spaces through its cavity sliding doors.

Australia’s Tiny House Trend

The small house trend has taken hold of the country’s fancy. A recent study from the Commonwealth Securities Limited, one of Australia’s leading online brokers, shows that the average size of the Australian home is 189.8 square meters, sporting a decrease of about 2.7% since last year. This is the lowest figure since 1997.

Some home designs even fit an entire living space in just 90 square meters. Heather Shearer, a researcher at Griffith University, found that the current economic factors are driving the trend. Moreover, the ABC Australia reported that the tiny house movement could solve the nationwide problem of housing affordability.

Maximise Space with Triline Quality Door Systems

Smaller houses call for innovative designs that maximise space. To answer this need, Triline Quality Door Systems offer customers cavity sliding doors. Unlike a swing door, they do not take up considerable space or pose an obstruction when opened.

Moreover, they are easy to use, especially for children and individuals with disabilities. The doors’ easy-to-open feature makes them accessible to people with poor grip and balance and reduced muscle power, as well as those who use canes, crutches or wheelchairs. This makes the entire home comfortable and safe for everyone.

Cavity sliding doors also combine practicality and versatility, making them ideal for workplaces. Moreover, its sleek designs up the ante of any area.

With its cavity sliding doors, Triline Quality Door Systems aims to help residents and businesses make the most out of their living or commercial space.

About Triline Quality Door Systems

Triline Quality Door Systems has been providing houses and businesses in Australia with quality doors since 1996. It aims to offer products that are the latest in architectural design and made from the sturdiest materials.

Visit https://triline.net.au for more information.