Liztek PSS 100 portable wireless Bluetooth speaker with built-in speakerphone is a attractive option if you are planning to buy a Bluetooth speaker in mid range. The device has got good sound quality and is also easy on your pocket. Available on Groupon the device is reasonably priced. Long battery life paired with good Bluetooth range are the unique selling properties of the product.

Bluetooth technology has affected almost every aspect of our life. It simplifies things by removing the hassles of ever entangling wires. The mobility while connected is an additional comfort. The technology has got different versions sporting different and added features. Music listening experience is not unaffected by this technology and recently there has been a huge spat of Bluetooth speakers in the market. There are different features available in different types of Bluetooth speakers. Some of them have got inbuilt FM radio, card readers, battery charger, aux cable connectivity and speaker phone functionality. The price variation is also an important attribute of the spectrum of available Bluetooth speakers.

Liztek PSS 100 portable wireless Bluetooth speaker with built-in speakerphone is one such speaker where quality meets economy. The device has been made available on Groupon by the brand with a very reasonable price tag. The speaker is light and compact weighing only 12.8 ounces. The small size makes it fit to be carried along on the go including outdoor parties. Though small sized, the sound quality is quite fulfilling and it strikes a good balance at low and high range sounds with all genres giving a soothing experience. The device is fairly loud for its small size and the sound quality is crisp and clear. Equipped with Bluetooth 3.0 the device easily connects with other devices and has got an impressive range of 33 feet. The inbuilt battery once completely charged gives you a back up for up to 10 hours. Available in multiple vibrant color options, the device is absolutely easy to use and requires no installation or background knowledge.

Available on Groupon, the brand is running a special offer on the device and the product presently is available at a huge discounted price. Grab this music box for you before the product runs out of stock.