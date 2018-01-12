Being a socially responsible organization, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of two-wheeler manufacturer, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan; always considers the opportunity to contribute to the overall good of humanity and how to pay back to the common good of society under the aegis of CSR. Suzuki has planned CSR under 3 top heads/initiatives: Health, Environment, and Education. On 11th January 2018, under the leadership and guidance of Managing Director- Mr. Satoshi Uchida, a Basketball court was inaugurated for the children of Govt. Senior Secondary School at Darbaripur. This school caters to the education of children of villages of Darbaripur, Hasanpur, Palra and other nearby villages.

The basketball court was inaugurated by SMIPL Director – Yasuhide Kamo and other senior colleagues from Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. in front of dignitaries including the School Principal, Teaching Faculty, Village Sarpanch and Senior Citizens. The inauguration was followed with a welcome song by school children followed by a small competition. More than 50 children played on the basketball court.

This Basketball court was one in the series of CSR initiatives by Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd in the vicinity. Prior to this, a Refrigerated Reserve Osmosis water project had been commissioned for the school children of Govt Senior Secondary School, Kherki daula. The Director – Mr. Yasuhide Kamo, in an address to those present stated that SMIPL wants to continue such initiatives for the good of the needy in the areas of Health, Environment and Education. All children were given refreshments after the program. Village seniors honoured the Management from Suzuki Motorcycle and thanked them for their contribution for the larger cause for the Community in the villages. As informed by the Principal, approx. 500 children would be benefited by the sports facility inaugurated.