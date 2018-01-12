[SOUTH JORDAN, 12/26/2017] – Many moms are unaware that they should take their baby to the dentist as soon as their teeth first start appearing, a survey reveals. Southridge Pediatric Dentistry provides quality dental care for children aged one and up.

Information is Lacking

A poll commissioned by Brush-Baby, an oral health firm, revealed many parents are clueless on the right age to start caring for baby’s teeth. Only 13% of respondents said they knew that it’s important to have a dentist check their baby’s teeth at around five or six months old, or as soon as they first start appearing.

Some 72% say, meanwhile, that they have never seen any gum care information for babies. Only one out of every ten respondents said they can obtain teeth pain management information from their pediatric dentist.

The American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry suggests that children should start visiting the dentist at the age of 1. National Studies revealed that more preschool-aged children are getting cavities as early as age two, and more so when they reach the age four.

Helping Parents Care for Baby’s Teeth

Southridge Pediatric Dentistry, a Utah-based pediatric dental clinic that serves residents from Draper, Salt Lake City, Riverton, South Jordan, Herriman, Tooele, and West Jordan, examines the oral health of children as soon as they turn one.

They believe that forming good hygiene habits is the best way to make sure that the children will enjoy healthy smiles for the years to come. They provide quality dental care in a safe and comfortable atmosphere and the range of services they offer include preventive, restorative, and special care.

