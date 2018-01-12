In 2016 the start-up company Ghost from Germany launched White Toner cartridges for different small office laser printers. By replacing the black cartridge with a Ghost White Toner any printer could be converted into a White Toner printer. This made the investment in a high-cost White Toner System obsolete. In combination with no-weeding transfer papers Ghost White Toner became the most affordable solution for dark and coloured garment personalization.

Now in 2018 Ghost is about to bring the next game changer to the industry. Next to its established White Toner Transfer Solution Ghost will be showcasing a revolutionary approach to Sublimation printing. With the Ghost Sublime Toner customers can turn their existing laser printers into dye sublimation printers. By cutting the cost of ink based sublimation and removing all known problems, such as blocking print heads and expensive release papers, this system is going to revolutionize personalization of polyester-based textiles and coated hard surfaces.

Customers can easily swap back and forth between Ghost White Toner, CMYK Toner and the Ghost Sublime Toner. One machine for all jobs.

Customers can create Cell phone covers, coasters, ceramic mugs, bag tags, high-definition prints on aluminium as well as cotton shirts, bags, hats and caps with the push of a button. No investment into a new machine or special software is needed to get the best of both worlds (Toner Transfer and Sublimation).

Get your hands on this brand-new solution and experience high quality, vibrant color transfers live in Hall 18 stand B60 at printwareandpromotion Live!