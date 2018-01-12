Companies are cutting their prices, thinking it can boost their value to customers. PriceManager helps retailers and manufacturers gain customer loyalty and trust by providing a comprehensive pricing guide.

[TEANECK, 1/12/2018] – With price wars breaking out in global retail industries, brands move to reduce prices, believing it can boost their value to consumers. PriceManager offers competitive intelligence software that helps manufacturers and merchants calibrate their prices with other market players, among other features.

Price Wars Across Industries

Price wars have been happening across consumer industries all over the globe. As a response, companies resort to hasty price reductions, without first looking at other options, such as capital deployment or capital enhancements.

However, when managers decrease prices, do customers notice and do they respond as expected? The experts at Harvard Business Review say they often don’t. To make sure that specific price moves are apparent to consumers, companies should make sure that customers have a clear sense of how their prices compare to those of competitors.

Experts suggest finding the right pricing and revealing the cost of the product. Consumers are fond of brands that advocate transparency, and merely indicating the product cost can make sales go up by 44%.

Essential Pricing Guide for Merchants

Retailers and manufacturers looking to calibrate their prices with those of other players in the market can benefit from PriceManager, a smart, subscription-based competitive intelligence tool.

The software gives users access to a report that lists competitor prices across various channels with just one click. It allows vendors to examine the marketing style of the most successful players in their market, to serve as a guide when developing their strategy. The tool’s other vital functionalities include exposing unauthorized vendors and finding otherwise hidden product details. It also has an easy-to-use interface that saves time for busy merchants.

About PriceManager

PriceManager is a subscription-based software that provides competitive intelligence that helps retailers establish a solid marketing strategy. The software integrates features that simplify online pricing tracking, which proves helpful when to manufacturers and suppliers looking to align their prices with competition. As the software is prescription-based, it makes a more cost-effective alternative to expensive competitive intelligence solutions.

Find the full details here: http://www.pricemanager.com.