Global Paper Bags Packaging Market Information, By Product (Flat Paper Bag, Multi-wall Paper Sacks / Paper Shipping Sacks, Twisted Paper Bags and others), By Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Dairy, Consumer Goods, Pharmaceutical and others) and Region – Forecast to 2022

Market Highlights

Paper bags packaging are used extensively as eco-friendly and economic packaging material. These paper bags continue to be a popular choice for shopping and food items due to their eco-friendly disposition. Paper bags have become a fashion and status symbol in today’s market, due to the amount of time and effort that brands spend designing attractive paper bags for their products. The major packaging industries are increasing the usage of the packaging in order to achieve the customer attraction. Many manufacturers are now shifting focus from the conventional packaging methods to paper packaging in order to differentiate their products in the market. Additionally, the paper bags helps in controlling pollution by providing disposable and eco-friendly packages. These are flexible and easy to use materials and offers various benefit to users. The increased awareness about environment protection induces the growth of the market.

Market Synopsis of Paper Bags Packaging Market

Paper bags are made up from thick paper based material which is used for wrapping & packing of products. It can be easily shaped & is light weight in nature as compared to other packaging material such as glass, wood and others. The paper bags come in different shapes and size and it is profitable investment because of disposable nature.

Paper packaging is the most eco-friendly and economic packaging material and these advantages drive the market of paper bags. Additionally, the rising consumer awareness regarding the harmful effect of plastics on environment fuels the demand for paper bags packaging. Furthermore the various government and non-government initiatives to ban on plastic bags have proved to be an opportunity for the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis of Global Paper Bags Packaging Market

North America is the largest and fastest growing market for Paper Bags Packaging Market, followed by Europe & Asia pacific. Paper bag is one of the fastest growing segments in the paperboard industry in terms of value and production volume. Paper bags are made from Kraft paper or sack papers and have wide range of applications. Moreover, ban on the usage of plastic bags in the country and the demand of paper bags has fuelled the market in the US. The region has also seen various government initiatives to restrict the use of such plastic bags for paper bags packaging in developing nations which further widens the scope for such packaging in these nations.

North America will be the largest market

North America is expected to dominate the market with its largest and fastest growing market size for paper bags packaging. The region is marked with disposable paper and population awareness which fuels the demand for paper packaging products in the region. It is followed by Europe which is a matured market for such packaging and is expected to grow at steady rate over the forecasted period. APAC is expected to show tremendous growth in coming time due to various government initiatives to restrict the use of plastic bags and packaging. This augments the demand for paper bags in the region.

Key Players

The major player operating in the market of paper packaging market are DS Smith Plc., International Paper Company, West Rock Company, OJI Holding Corporation, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc., Georgia-Pacific LLC., INDEVCO, Holmen AB, and Hood Packaging Corporation.

Access Full Report@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/paper-bags-packaging-market-2039