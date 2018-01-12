Oral thin film drug is a promising drug delivery dosage form, which delivers drugs by adhering to the oral mucosa. Oral thin ?lm drugs are a strip of multilayered or single layered, non-muco-adhesive or muco-adhesive, thin polymeric films that are intended to deliver active therapeutic moieties either systemically or locally in oral cavity through palatal, buccal, or sublingual absorption. These offer several advantages such as bypassing the hepatic ?rst pass effect, fast onset of action, and ease of transportation. These films offer rapid absorption and high bioavailability for the drugs. Types of oral thin film drugs are fast disintegrating buccal film, melt away film, and non-disintegrating buccal film. An ultra-thin film quickly dissolves on the buccal cavity or tongue or on the top of the tongue. This is prepared using hydrophilic polymers that have fast dissolving property.

Oral thin film drugs are kept on a patient’s oral mucosal tissue or tongue, which gets wet by saliva and quickly hydrates and adheres on the site of application. This disintegrates within a few seconds to promote oromucosal absorption. Increase in inclination toward non-invasive or minimally invasive treatment drives demand for oral thin film drugs. These drugs offer high therapeutic index with good physical properties such as faster disintegration and dissolution. Moreover, the oral thin film drug delivery system allows to bypass the first pass metabolism and ensures higher bioavailability. Demand for oral thin film drugs has been increasing across the world owing to technological advancements in these products. These drugs have experienced significant market acceptance due to high effectiveness and ease of application. However, high cost of treatment can impact market adoption of these drugs.

The global oral thin film drugs market can be segmented based on product type, disease type, distribution channel, and region. In terms of product type, the market can be divided into fully dissolving dental or buccal film, and sublingual film. Based on disease type, the global oral thin film drugs market can be classified into schizophrenia, migraine, opioid dependence, nausea & vomiting, and others. In terms of distribution channel, the market can be categorized into online pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies.

Geographically, the global oral thin film drugs market can be segmented into Latin America, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific. North America held large market share in 2016 owing to high market acceptance of innovative drug delivery systems and better therapeutic outcome of the oral dosage form. Europe held the second largest market share due to strong product pipeline, significant research activities, and high market adoption of oral thin film drug delivery. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to be driven during the forecast period by continuous introduction of new technology. The global oral thin film drugs market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to major pharmaceutical players are focusing their efforts toward providing services to the large and growing populations in countries in the Middle East and developing countries in Latin America.

Key players in the global oral thin film drugs market include ZIM Laboratories Limited, Indivior plc, MonoSol Rx, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., IntelGenx Corp., and Pfizer, Inc.

