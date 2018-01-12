Researchers discovered that a trace of alcohol in the system greatly raises the driver’s risk of a road accident. Individuals who need help with their DUI charge can turn to Matthew Jube, Attorney at Law.

[PROVO, 1/12/2017] — University of California researchers revealed a startling finding regarding drunk drivers. They found that a trace of alcohol enough to give drivers a “buzz” significantly boosts the likelihood of a vehicular accident.

Buzzed Drivers More Likely to Violate Traffic Laws

The law considers drivers as “drunk enough to be dangerous” if their blood alcohol concentration (BAC) is 0.08 percent or above. The University of California study, however, looked at 1.5 million deadly drunk driving accidents and found that even 0.01 percent BAC is enough to raise the chances of a fatal accident. This tiny percentage is equivalent to less than half a beer.

Sociologist and study author David Phillips remarked that buzzed drivers are more inclined to break traffic laws. Phillips said that these drivers are less likely to wear a seat belt, more likely to collide with another vehicle, and are more likely to break the speed limit.

Assisting Individuals with DUI Charges

People found to be driving under the influence (DUI) by the authorities must not take this issue for granted. Instead, they should turn to Matthew Jube, Attorney at Law to take care of the matter as soon as possible. The law firm represents clients with DUI charges in court and provides them an opportunity to clear their names.

As an experienced DUI attorney in Utah, Matthew Jube, Attorney at Law aids clients in the following matters:

• Legal Advice – The legal assistance provided by the law firm helps clients attain a favorable outcome to a DUI arrest.

• A Solid Defense Strategy – Clients can expect strong legal representation from Atty. Jube.

• Protection from Heavy Penalties – The law firm aims to protect clients from unfair sentencing and brutal prosecutors.

• Sentence Bargaining – Clients can ask the law firm to help reduce the sentence and downgrade possible charges.

About Matthew Jube, Attorney at Law

Matthew Jube, Attorney at Law, provides a wide range of legal services to enable the law firm to reach and assist as many Utah residents as possible. The law firm uses various possible legal tools to help clients obtain the resolution they deserve.

