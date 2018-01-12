Hyper loop Technology Global Market – Overview

The Global Hyper loop Technology Market is growing with the rapid pace. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of hyper loop technology will grow moderately over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to witness slow but steady growth by 2027, which will be a surplus growth at a moderate CAGR during the projected period (2016 -2027).

The Hyper Loop Technology Market is driven by the factors such as the rising demand for fastest mode of transportation, increasing demand for cheapest transportation, better infrastructure facilities and technology which is not vulnerable to natural calamities. Furthermore, the increasing industrialization is boosting the growth of the market.

On the other hand, lack of awareness, various security issues is one of the major factors likely to pose challenges to the Market Growth. Adversely, some predominant trends such as constantly increasing demand for improved efficiency and performance of connected machines across transportation industries, such as railway, aircraft, and others are certainly going to provide impetus to the market growth of hyper loop technology market.

Characterized by the presence of several major well-established players, the global market of hyper loop technology appears to be highly competitive. Well established players incorporate acquisition, collaboration, partnership, expansion, and technology launch in order to gain competitive advantage in this market and to maintain their market position. These Players invest heavily in the R&D to develop a technology that is completely on a different level compared to their competition. These vendors are constantly bringing innovations in the hyper loop technology market, introducing advent hyper loop technology applications to the world. Further, the estimated growth of hyper loop technology market will certainly going to make the industry players and trade partners across the globe to sit pretty in the market.

Hyper loop technology offers various advantages such as safety measure, faster mode of transportation, more convenient, lower cost and resistant to earthquakes among others is another concept being associated with the evolution of hyper loop technology. The cutting-edge technologies capabilities to deliver ultra- high-speed ground transportation system propelling the hyper loop technology market growth to the large extent.

Key Players:

The key players in the global hyper loop technology market include- AECOM (U.S.), Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (US), Hyperloop One (US), Dinclix GroundWorks (India), TransPod Inc. (Canada) and Space Exploration Technologies Corp (U.S.) among others.

Hyper Loop Technology Market

According to Market Research Future, market has been segmented into component, type, application and region.

On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into passenger and freight. Out of these, passenger type is expected to lead the hyper loop technology market. There are various benefits which are offered in transportation industry. However, hyperloop offers a fastest mode of passenger transport compared to other transportation system such as train, airplan. Also, the cost of hyperloop is comparatively lower than airplanes or bullet train which is expected to attract more population. For instance, this particular mode of transportation will cover Los Angeles to San Francisco in 30 minutes.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

June 2017 –Hyper loop Transportation technologies an American research company signs an agreement with the Korea Institute of Civil Engineering and Building Technology (KICT) and Hanyang University to develop a full scale hyper loop system known as the Hyper Tube Express within Korea.

–Hyper loop Transportation technologies an American research company signs an agreement with the Korea Institute of Civil Engineering and Building Technology (KICT) and Hanyang University to develop a full scale hyper loop system known as the Hyper Tube Express within Korea. January , 2017 – AECOM had selected to design and build hyper loop test track as part of the SpaceX Hyper loop Pod competitions. The company is delivering high-speed transport which uses a network of low-pressure tubes and air-cushioned pods traveling. Company is manufacturing vacuum-sealed, high-speed proving ground for transport pod prototypes which is widely used in transportation system.

, – AECOM had selected to design and build hyper loop test track as part of the SpaceX Hyper loop Pod competitions. The company is delivering high-speed transport which uses a network of low-pressure tubes and air-cushioned pods traveling. Company is manufacturing vacuum-sealed, high-speed proving ground for transport pod prototypes which is widely used in transportation system. Nov 08, 2016 – Hyper loop one had taken a major steps towards future of transportation industries in Dubai. The company went into agreement with McKinsey & Co. and the Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) to move towards next stage of progress in Dubai.

Market Research Future Analysis

The global hyper loop technology market is expected to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period, 2017-2023. Passenger mode of transportation segment of hyper loop technology is expected to globally drive the market. The market is expected to have higher growth rate over the forecast period, 2017-2023. Middle East region expected to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period, 2017-2023. Countries such as Dubai is expected to grow by 2023. The first hyperloop route is expected to be built between Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The reason is attributed to the ongoing development in the construction of hyperloop routes in various regions. Furthermore, high capital investment and support from government is estimated to boost the overall growth of the market.

