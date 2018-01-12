Betting on sports is done for the thrill of the game and to make money. First, you will need to understand the basics of what types of bets are placed. Second, you will need to find a local, or online sportsbook to bet at. Finally, if traditional gambling doesn’t suit you, you can always set up your own fantasy sport’s league.

1.Understand the Basics of Betting Odds.

(1)Bet on point spreads.

Point spreads help to balance out the odds of each team winning.

(2)Place a bet on the money spread.

This is a very simple method. You are betting on who will win the game outright.

(3)Put your money down on the totals.

Totals is commonly referred to as the over/under.

(4)Take decimal odds into account.

Beside every point spread, money spread, and total (over/under) is a number in decimal form. Decimal odds are always written as positive numbers, never negative.

2.Betting on Sports

(1)Begin your search for an online sportsbook. A sportsbook is basically a place where you can go and place bets on sports games.

(2)Learn all you can about the betting site.

You want to make sure that the sportsbooks have the sports you want to bet on.

(3)Decide on a reputable Las Vegas sportsbook.

If you do not like gambling online, Nevada is the only state in the country where sports gambling is legal.

(4)Choose a local bookie.

(5)Learn about the sport you want to bet on.

If you plan on doing some serious gambling on games, you will need to know your stuff. Remember, especially online, there are tons of gamblers who do years of research.

(6)Start betting small amounts.

As you win a few times and build up your confidence, you can gradually increase the amounts you bet.

