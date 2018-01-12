The debate around which one is a better choice for investors and home buyers, Gurgaon or Noida, is never-ending. While the former real estate market scores better on some parameters, the latter scores better than the former on other parameters. These two cities offer similar social infrastructural to residents. From International schools to best of healthcare providers, from great job opportunities to world-class public amenities, Noida and Gurgaon both provide you everything. Both of the regions boast excellent lifestyle as these are hubs to some of the multi-national companies and have high-paid, office going crowd as citizens who have enough disposable income to spend on leisure and entertainment.

Noida- Greater Noida scores over Gurgaon as a better property market amongst the two cousins in NCR region. If you make a trip to Noida- Greater Noida, you will be welcomed by extensive infrastructure development taking place in the city. The Metro is not only expanding within the city of Noida but will very soon be a reality in its twin city of Greater Noida. Greater Noida has much wider road network per capita than Gurgaon. This holds true for planning, healthcare, education, non- pollution, greenery, connectivity and infrastructure as well. It seems evident that Noida- Greater Noida reigns over all its NCR neighbours including the first mover Gurgaon by the proverbial long miles. Greater Noida also offers the irresistible living style based around golfing luxuries that is already redefining luxury living in the region.

Gurgaon a sleepy village town suddenly woke up to growth and development somewhere in the decade of 90’s. Corporates shifted to Gurgaon from Delhi and elsewhere as they found it convenient to be close to the international airport at Delhi. Improvement in National Highway 8 connectivity to Delhi helped the city of Gurgaon get connected to Delhi seamlessly. Also smart and modern office complexes attracted firms global frontrunner corporates such as Genpact, Covergys, Ericcson very early on. On the other hand, Noida was considered as just a natural extension to Delhi’s Connaught Place, Nehru Place and Okhla. However, a transformative change occurred with an operational DND Toll-way that proved a boon to commuters to the city. The later addition of Delhi Metro along with the Expressway further augmented the city’s appeal and finally signaled the region’s journey to supremacy.

In Gurgaon, Huda City Centre is the last station on the Metro route, beyond which the only way of travelling is either cab or autos. Buses are too crowded due to poor frequency. The Rapid Metro connects major commercial areas of Gurgaon to the Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro. Other than this, for road connectivity, the DND Flyway remains a popular route for those plying towards South Delhi. Flyovers and underpasses are being constructed at various intersect to cut congestion during peak hours. One of such is being constructed near Sector 18 till Sector 62 for a faster commute. Gurgaon, too, is witnessing better road infrastructure development. The Southern Peripheral Road and the Dwarka Expressway are two prominent infrastructures coming up in Gurgaon. However the triple connectivity of The Expressway (roads) Aqua Metro (rail) and an upcoming airport tilts it in Noida- Greater Noida’s favor.

Noida- Greater Noida and Gurgaon both are connected via the Metro network to main hubs of the national capital. However, the intra-connectivity of Noida is much better than Gurgaon. The Metro is being extended further and would cover Noida Expressway and Greater Noida. An alternate route to Gurgaon from Noida is also almost ready for operations that would save almost 40 minutes of a daily commute. The Jewar Airport is under way which lies on the Yamuna Expressway.

With its shopping complexes, marketplaces, multiplexes, high-end restaurants, Gurgaon is the hub of malls where the cost of living is more than Noida. On the other hand, Noida- Greater Noida is still developing to attract the young population as it is more affordable and have decent budget options for fulfilling lifestyle needs. Not having the first mover advantage, Noida- Greater Noida attracts with other attractions like the F1 RALLY track, international multipurpose stadium including a world class cricket stadium, educational, cultural and entertainment centers et al.

When it comes to planning including drainage and sewage facility, Noida- Greater Noida is better placed. The poor drainage system has resulted in a flood-like situation in 2016, and the entire traffic came to a standstill in Gurgaon for 12 hours. The situation is no different today. The internal roads are poorly constructed, and premium hotspots such are a case study in itself as properties commanding crores here oversee potholed roads. Most housing projects in Noida are gated communities, the security assistance in Gurgaon is limited to apartment projects. The internal roads are poorly lit in Gurgaon which makes it difficult for the residents to move after dark. Noida scores better when it comes to street lighting and night patrolling of PCR vans. According to Numbeo.com, the crime index of Gurgaon is higher than Noida- Greater Noida and it has been increasing in past three years at a high rate than Noida.

Gurgaon and Noida- Greater Noida, have both undergone tremendous development. Both are equally popular as far as real estate investment is concerned. Noida and especially Greater Noida is a well-planned city in fact the best in Asia. On the other hand Gurgaon, is haphazardly planned, though immense development with a large number of IT/ITeS, industries and shopping complexes is present in both regions. As a result these cities have attracted not only end users but also investors. Gurgaon has been a home for many skyscrapers but Noida is better planned with wider roads, water facility and treatment, better road transport and residential facilities in sectors. Noida has better town management; the sectors have well laid out residential sections, with flyovers, wide roads and under-passes. Greater Noida has more parks and they are well maintained as compared to Gurgaon. Leading health care practitioners are in Gurgaon with the city becoming a leader in health-care tourism. Noida is not far behind it has health care facilities from Fortis, Max health, Kailash, Apollo and others. Noida- Greater Noida is ahead of Gurgaon as far as education is concerned with Amity, UP Technical University, MTU and many other technical and B-schools being found here. Noida is counted among the17 cleanest cities in India while Gurgaon stands 87.

Once you have zeroed in on Greater NOIDA experience the finest in golfing luxury living in Greater Noida where our suggestion is the Hemisphere due to its multiple advantages.

The Hemisphere is poised to add premium sheen to it with its golf themed living splendor. We are proud to present to you The Hemisphere, fine luxury villa living, spread over a 100 acre site. Nestled in the City Centre of Greater Noida, The Hemisphere boasts of an advantageous location. The private residences of this exclusive community encircle a 9-hole golf course and other equally lavish lifestyle features.

Inspired by the very best from the world, The Hemisphere Golf Villas provide a million ways to experience the luxury living. These worlds’ finest luxury villas are the perfect amalgamation of sheer luxury & suburban lifestyle and have the multiple luxury clubs, a full- fledged sports complex, a wellness centre, banquet halls, orchards, hi tech cloud based security and more. These exquisite villas are meticulously crafted hence define elegance & class and offer all the residents the taste of luxury villa living.

A life well lived needs to be elevated to an exquisite living style. Where your passions flow and immerse in the playground of life. Each action enhanced to a 360 o vision. Of a life of living luxury, with every amenity & facility conceivable at hand. Yet tightly embraced in greens. A placid certitude of sustainable living ensuring peace of mind-always!

Your search leads to Greater Noida villas. Where connectivity reaches out, to bring the Capital and NCR closer. Greens bloom and Pollution stays away. A planned sub city of ample spaces that allows a life you choose. And then settle yourself in a luxury villa in Greater NOIDA.

Nestling here, at THE HEMISPHERE, choose a life embedded in haute living even as you ensconce yourself in the greens. Amongst all the villas in Greater NOIDA, it’s centrally located and well connected to offices, children’s education, dining, partying holes & entertainment hubs of Delhi-NCR by the Metro, Road and Air. The 100 acres golf residence villas project property offers a 9-hole golf course in its span. Amidst expanses of greenery. And an embedded green construction that allows you to revel & celebrate a sustainable life. All that you can think of in terms of facilities are at a short distance in this golf residence villas. And also something you wish – crème de la crème community – wedded to a golfing high-living!