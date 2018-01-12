Global Wireless Sensors Market Research and Analysis, 2015-2021

Wireless Sensors Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Research Report, Analysis, Forecast 2015-2021

WIRELESS SENSORS MARKET INSIGHTS

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.5% from 2016-2021, owing to increasing demand for miniaturization and innovations in wireless sensing technologies. Rising number of applications of sensors in various industrial segments and growing end user awareness are also factors responsible for growth of Wireless Sensors market. However, bandwidth and sensor node failures are a few major factors expected to dampen market growth during the forecasted period. Cloud based services and connected devices and growing concept of smart cities present great opportunities for the market to grow during the forecasted period.

North America dominates the market due to increasing government spending and heavy investments in research and development in wireless sensor technology. Increasing use of wireless sensor networks is also driving the market in this region. However, APAC is expected to be the fastest growing market owing to increasing technological awareness, and improving sensor technology in agriculture and industrial applications.

The key players in the global Wireless Sensors market include Ambient Micro LLC, Apprion Inc., Aruba Networks GmbH, Atmel Corporation, BAE Systems, Chevron Corporation, Dust Networks, Emerson Network Power, Gastronics, and Microstrain Sensing Systems, GE, Sensirion and so on

The market is segmented by type, technology, applications and geography. The market segmentation on the basis of type include biosensors, flow sensors, image and surveillance sensors, pressure sensors, temperature sensors, position and motion sensors, humidity sensors and level sensors and others. On the basis of technology, the market is bifurcated into Bluetooth and Bluetooth smart, Zigbee and RF4CE, WiFi and LoWPAN, RFID, Wireless HART, Z-Wave and EnOCEAN. Segmentation on the basis of applications include agriculture, manufacturing, defense, power and energy, healthcare, banking, environment, oil and gas, water and waste water, automotives, mining food and beverages and others. The market is segmented on the basis of geography which includes North America, Europe, APAC and RoW.

