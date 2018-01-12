According to a new research report, “Global Systems in Package (SiP) Technology Market (2016-2022)”, published by KBV Research, the Global System in Package (SiP) Technology Market is expected to reach $29,389.5 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% during 2016 -2022.The Asia Pacific market dominated the Global System in Package (SiP) Technology Market in 2015, and would grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. However, North America market is expected to grow at CAGR of 11.7% during 2016-2022.
The 2.5-D IC Packaging market dominated the Global System in Package (SiP) Technology Market in 2015, and would reach a market size of $12.2 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. The Consumer Electronics market contributed the larger revenue share to the Global System in Package (SiP) Technology Market in 2015, and would reach a market size of $6.8 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.
The Flip Chip market dominated the Global System in Package (SiP) Technology Market in 2015, and would reach a market size of $18.5 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period. The Wire Bond market is expected attain a market size of $10.9 billion by 2022.
The report highlights the adoption of System in Package (SiP) Technology, globally.Based on the Type, the Global System in Package (SiP) Technology market is segmented into 2-D IC Packaging, 2.5-D IC Packaging and 3-D IC Packaging segments. Based on the Packaging Type, the market is bifurcated into Flat Packages, Pin Grid Arrays, Surface Mount, Small Outline Packages and Other Packagingsegments. The global System in Package (SiP) Technology market is further segmented into Wire Bond, Flip Chip segments based on the Interconnection Technology. Further, the market is segmented into Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Telecommunication, Industrial System, Aerospace &Defense and Other segments based on the various applications.The geographies included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).
Key Players profiled in the report includes Amkor Technology Inc., Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co. Ltd., Chipmos Technologies Inc., Powertech Technology Inc., Ase Group, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. and Toshiba Corporation.
Full report: – https://kbvresearch.com/global-system-in-package-sip-technology-market/
Research Scope
The market is segmented based on Type, Packaging Type, Interconnection Technology, Application and Geography.
Global System in Package (SiP) Technology Market, by Type
2-D IC Packaging
5-D IC Packaging
3-D IC Packaging
Global System in Package (SiP) Technology Market, by Packaging Type
Flat Packages
Pin Grid Arrays
Surface Mount
Small Outline Packages
Other Packaging
Global System in Package (SiP) Technology Market, by Interconnection Technology
Wire Bond
Flip Chip
Global System in Package (SiP) Technology Market, by Application
Consumer Electronics
Automotive
Telecommunication
Industrial System
Aerospace &Defense
Others
Global System in Package (SiP) Technology Market, by Geography
North America
U.S
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA
Company Profiles
Amkor Technology Inc.
Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co. Ltd.
Chipmos Technologies Inc.
Powertech Technology Inc.
Ase Group
Renesas Electronics Corporation
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Toshiba Corporation
