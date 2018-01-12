According to a new research report, “Global Systems in Package (SiP) Technology Market (2016-2022)”, published by KBV Research, the Global System in Package (SiP) Technology Market is expected to reach $29,389.5 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% during 2016 -2022.The Asia Pacific market dominated the Global System in Package (SiP) Technology Market in 2015, and would grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. However, North America market is expected to grow at CAGR of 11.7% during 2016-2022.

The 2.5-D IC Packaging market dominated the Global System in Package (SiP) Technology Market in 2015, and would reach a market size of $12.2 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. The Consumer Electronics market contributed the larger revenue share to the Global System in Package (SiP) Technology Market in 2015, and would reach a market size of $6.8 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

The Flip Chip market dominated the Global System in Package (SiP) Technology Market in 2015, and would reach a market size of $18.5 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period. The Wire Bond market is expected attain a market size of $10.9 billion by 2022.

The report highlights the adoption of System in Package (SiP) Technology, globally.Based on the Type, the Global System in Package (SiP) Technology market is segmented into 2-D IC Packaging, 2.5-D IC Packaging and 3-D IC Packaging segments. Based on the Packaging Type, the market is bifurcated into Flat Packages, Pin Grid Arrays, Surface Mount, Small Outline Packages and Other Packagingsegments. The global System in Package (SiP) Technology market is further segmented into Wire Bond, Flip Chip segments based on the Interconnection Technology. Further, the market is segmented into Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Telecommunication, Industrial System, Aerospace &Defense and Other segments based on the various applications.The geographies included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).

Key Players profiled in the report includes Amkor Technology Inc., Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co. Ltd., Chipmos Technologies Inc., Powertech Technology Inc., Ase Group, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. and Toshiba Corporation.

Full report: – https://kbvresearch.com/global-system-in-package-sip-technology-market/

Research Scope

The market is segmented based on Type, Packaging Type, Interconnection Technology, Application and Geography.

Global System in Package (SiP) Technology Market, by Type

2-D IC Packaging

5-D IC Packaging

3-D IC Packaging

Global System in Package (SiP) Technology Market, by Packaging Type

Flat Packages

Pin Grid Arrays

Surface Mount

Small Outline Packages

Other Packaging

Global System in Package (SiP) Technology Market, by Interconnection Technology

Wire Bond

Flip Chip

Global System in Package (SiP) Technology Market, by Application

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Telecommunication

Industrial System

Aerospace &Defense

Others

Global System in Package (SiP) Technology Market, by Geography

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Company Profiles

Amkor Technology Inc.

Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co. Ltd.

Chipmos Technologies Inc.

Powertech Technology Inc.

Ase Group

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

