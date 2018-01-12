Latest industry research report on: Global Styrene Butadiene Rubber Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Styrene butadiene rubber (SBR) is a type of synthetic rubber produced by the copolymerization of styrene and butadiene polymers. SBR exhibits excellent abrasion resistance and good aging stability when protected by additives. Therefore, it is used extensively in the production of tires in the automotive industry. In addition, it is used in non-tire applications such as conveyor belts, gaskets, shoe heels and soles, and other consumer goods. SBR is of two types: emulsion SBR (E-SBR) and solution SBR (S-SBR).

Technavios analysts forecast the global styrene butadiene rubber market to grow at a CAGR of 5.06% during the period 2017-2021.

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/1476371

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global styrene butadiene rubber market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Styrene Butadiene Rubber Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Request For Table of Contents @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1476371/global-styrene-butadiene-rubber-market-research-reports/toc

Key vendors

Asahi Kasei

Bridgestone

Exxon Mobil

LANXESS

MICHELIN

Other prominent vendors

China National Petroleum

China Petroleum & Chemical

Grupo Dynasol

JSR

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Market driver

Increasing demand from the automotive industry

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Complete Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1476371/global-styrene-butadiene-rubber-market-research-reports

Market challenge

Fluctuating cost of raw materials

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

Rising demand for bio-based feedstock

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz