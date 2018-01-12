Latest industry research report on: Global Stone Processing Machines Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Stone processing machines are used for processing natural stones, such as marble and granite, to produce the desired shape, size, quality, and finish of the product, with the highest form of precision and accuracy. There are several types of stone processing machines, such as computer numerical control (CNC) bridge saws, work centers, cutting centers, shaping and milling machines, waterjet cutting machine, and polishing machines. These machines incorporate flexibility in the production line to perform varied operations.

Technavios analysts forecast the global stone processing machines market to grow at a CAGR of 4.58% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global stone processing machines market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Stone Processing Machines Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Biesse Group

Breton

DONATONI MACCHINE

SCM Group

Other prominent vendors

Gaspari Menotti

Prussiani Engineering

Thibaut

Yonani Industries

Market driver

Growing preference for natural stone

Market challenge

Shortage of skilled labor and increasing labor cost

Market trend

Innovation in stone processing machines

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

