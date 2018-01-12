Latest industry research report on: Global Spine Biologics Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

The spine biologics market is fragmented due to the presence of several players. The market is quite competitive and to sustain the competition, the vendors are focusing on differentiating their products based on price, quality, regulatory compliance, and innovation. Based on product type the market can be segmented as Bone grafts, BMPs, and BMAC. During 2017, the bone grafts segment accounted for the major share of the spine biologics market. Allograft is the method by which tissue transplant takes place between individuals with a different genotype. It is extensively used in several life-saving procedures such as pain relief, limbs repair, and improvement of the life quality of patients.

Technavios analysts forecast the global spine biologics market to grow at a CAGR of 4.09% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global spine biologics market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of spine biologics.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Spine Biologics Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

Key vendors

Alphatec Spine

Globus Medical

Medtronic

NuVasive

Other prominent vendors

AlloSource

AMENDIA

ChoiceSpine

DePuy Synthes

Exactech

Harvest Technologies

Market driver

Growing geriatric population

Market trend

Increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

