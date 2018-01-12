Latest industry research report on: Global Spectrophotometer Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Spectrophotometers are the instruments that send an electromagnetic radiation into the given target and measure the intensity of the light passing through the target. These instruments create a visual curve that describes a color by measuring the intensity of the transmitted or reflected light. This spectral data ensures that the color is constant across diverse substrates and production processes. Spectrophotometers measure the full spectrum and then use slices of that spectrum, to measure the parameters through mathematical modeling such as polymerase chain reaction (PCR), partial least squares (PLS), and neural networks.

Technavios analysts forecast the global spectrophotometer market to grow at a CAGR of 11.97% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global spectrophotometer market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Spectrophotometer Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Agilent Technologies

Hitachi High-Technologies

PerkinElmer

Shimadzu

Other prominent vendors

Analytik Jena

Beckman Coulter

Biochrom Xylem

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bruker

Cole-Parmer

Hach

Hunter Associates Laboratory

INESA INSTRUMENT

JASCO

METTLER TOLEDO

PG Instruments

VWR

X-Rite

Xylem

Market driver

Increasing use in cell culture

Market challenge

Raw material procurement challenges

Market trend

Increased consolidation

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

