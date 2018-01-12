Latest industry research report on: Global Spa Luxury Furniture Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Spa luxury furniture is high-end furniture that is specifically designed for the spa service market. They include massage tables, pedicure chairs, spa loungers, massage chairs, and others. The furniture is categorized into three types based on their price, namely mass range, mid-range, and luxury range. Luxury furniture is made of high-quality materials compared to mass and mid-range furniture, and are therefore priced higher.

Technavios analysts forecast the global spa luxury furniture market to grow at a CAGR of 4.48% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global spa luxury furniture market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Spa Luxury Furniture Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Continuum

Family Inada

Gharieni Group

Living Earth Crafts

TouchAmerica

Other prominent vendors

Design X Manufacturing

Collins Manufacturing Company

Lemi

OAKWORKS SOLUTIONS

Pibbs Industries

REM

Market driver

Increase in number of spa centers and salons

Market challenge

High initial and maintenance costs

Market trend

Development of sustainable and environmental friendly furniture

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

