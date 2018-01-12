Latest industry research report on: Global Solar Robot Kit Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.
The report analyses robot kits that are solar-powered and eliminate the need for batteries for operation. They are used for educational purposes as a part of curricula, as well as a toy or hobby kit. Technavio analysts conducted a preliminary study that showed that the demand for such solar robot kits has been proliferating, as they are relatively low-priced compared with battery-powered robot kits, and can be easily operated by students. With the emergence of new paradigms in education, institutions across the world are introducing new educational methodologies in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education. Educational institutions are expected to introduce robotics by incorporating more activity-based learning methods in their curricula. Apart from teaching students the elementary concepts of robotics, solar robot kits will also help students imbibe the knowledge about the importance of green energy.
Technavios analysts forecast the global solar robot kit market to grow at a CAGR of 32.50% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global solar robot kit market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price is considered as the average selling price of the product.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Solar Robot Kit Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Edu-Science
Elenco Electronics
OWI
Solarbotics
TEDCO
Other prominent vendors
Embo
Robotics Gate
Seeed Development
Thames & Kosmos
Market driver
Increase in adoption of activity-based learning methods in schools
Market challenge
Threat from counterfeit products
Market trend
Science fairs and events stimulating interest in STEM-related careers in Europe
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
